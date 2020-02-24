USD/CAD: Buyers cheer WTI weakness, coronavirus outbreak above 1.3250

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fails to hold onto the previous day’s losses.
  • The coronavirus-led risk aversion continues to spread into commodities while helping the US dollar to recover Friday’s losses.
  • The second-tier US/Canadian data will be watched to reconfirm the recently soft economics.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3265, up 0.36%, during the early Monday’s trading session. In doing so, the pair repeats its recent pattern of alternating gains with losses amid fears of coronavirus spread outside China.

Not only South Korea’s raising of the national threat level to “red alert” but a speedy run-up in Italy’s coronavirus cases from three on Friday to 140 (as per the latest Bloomberg piece) also portray the outbreak of Chinese disease.

While cases outside Beijing are on a spike, the mainland figures are less disturbing whereas the news that five provinces lower emergency levels inside China seem to have stopped further risk aversion off-late.

Even so, S&P 500 Futures stay -1.34% to 3,294 by the time of writing while stocks in Asia also flash red signals by the press time.

Also contributing to the pair’s upside is WTI oil. The black gold extended Friday’s losses amid concerns that coronavirus will have a serious impact on the global energy demand. In doing so, oil prices ignored weekend headlines signaling geopolitical tension emanating from Israel.

Looking forward, the US activity numbers from Chicago and Dallas Fed will be closely watched to reconfirm Friday’s soft statistics concerning the world’s largest economy. Additionally, Canada’s December month Wholesale Sales, expected +0.8% versus -1.2% prior, could offer further direction to the pair.

Technical Analysis

Unless marking a daily close below 200-day SMA level of 1.3215, the quote is less likely to forget challenging the early-month high near 1.3400.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3218
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3218
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3251
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.327
Previous Daily Low 1.3202
Previous Weekly High 1.328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3227
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3244
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.319
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3298
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3326

 

 

