Army spokesman: Israel carries out strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza – Reuters

Early on Monday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news, relying on a tweet from Israeli military spokesman, stating that Israel carried out strikes against the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Key quotes

“A short time ago the (Israel Defense Forces) carried out a series of strikes against terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad organization in southern Damascus in addition to tens of terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza Strip.”

FX implications

While the news should ideally fuel the energy prices, WTI buyers fear the demand depletion due to the on-going coronavirus epidemic. The black gold drops below $52.50 by the press time.