USD/CAD bounces back as Canadian Dollar weakens, US elections take center stage

- USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3900 as the Canadian Dollar weakens on expectations that the BoC will deliver another 50-bps interest rate cut.
- The likelihood of tough competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for presidential elections has weighed on the US Dollar.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday.
The USD/CAD pair recovers half of its intraday losses after discovering significant buying interest around the key support of 1.3900. The Loonie asset bounces back despite the US Dollar (USD) remaining vulnerable against its major peers, suggesting sheer weakness in the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
The CAD remains on the backfoot as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates further in the last monetary policy meeting of the year in December. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem opened doors for another 50 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction in December.
“We’ve demonstrated we’re prepared to do a 50-basis-points cut if we think that’s appropriate. And if we think it’s appropriate to do it again, we’ll do it again,” Macklem told to Senate Committee on Wednesday. Macklem emphasized the need to lower interest rates unless he sees surprises from economic developments. The BoC also reduced its interest rates by 50 bps to 3.75% in its policy meeting in October.
For more interest rate guidance, investors will pay close attention to BoC's Summary of Deliberations and the minutes of the policy meeting of October, which will be published on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as recent United States (US) national polls have shown that there would be fierce competition between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for presidential elections on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tumbles to near 103.70.
This week, investors will also focus on the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting, which is scheduled on Thursday. The Fed is expected to reduce interest rates by 25 bps to 4.50%-4.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Economic Indicator
BoC Summary of Deliberations
The Bank of Canada (BoC) publishes the Summary of Deliberations from its Governing Council about two weeks after its Interest Rate Decision meeting. The document provides insights into the BoC officials' discussions about their monetary policy decisions. The BoC started publishing this document in 2023. Despite its delayed publication, it can have some impact on the Canadian Dollar.Read more.
Next release: Tue Nov 05, 2024 18:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds recovery gains near 1.0900 after EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest upswing to near 1.0900 in the European session on Monday. The pair holds the recovery on sustained US Dollar weakness, led by the US presidential election uncertainty. Encouraging EU Sentix data fails to provide any boost to the Euro.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.3000
GBP/USD is falling from 1.3000 in the European session on Monday, reversing the upswing. The US Dollar pauses downside, despite a risk-on market mood. Mounting tensions ahead of Tuesday's US presidential elections and Fed rate cut expectations could cap the pair's retreat.
Gold price treads water below $2,750 amid US election uncertainty
Gold price is on the defensive below $2,750 in European trading on Monday, erasing the early gains. The downside, however, appears elusive amid the US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Litecoin poised for double-digit decline after breaking ascending trendline
Litecoin breaks and closes below an ascending trendline, signaling a change in market structure. On-chain metrics paint a bearish picture, as LTC’s dormant wallets are active, and the NPL indicator shows a negative spike. A daily candlestick close above $71.25 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.