USD/CAD advances to over one-week high, holds above 1.3700 as traders look to US PCE data

- USD/CAD attracts fresh buyers on Friday amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook acts as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie and cap gains ahead of the US PCE data.
The USD/CAD pair catches fresh bids following the previous day's good two-way price moves and spikes to a one-and-half-week high during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips in the last hour and currently trade around the 1.3715 region, up just over 0.10% for the day.
As investors look past Thursday's softer US macro releases, the US Dollar (USD) regains positive traction and climbs to a fresh two-month peak, which turns out to be a key factor that provides a goodish lift to the USD/CAD pair. The intraday USD uptick could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US inflation data, though lacks follow-through amid the uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path. Hence, the focus will remain on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due later this Friday.
A lower-than-expected PCE deflator or a number that is in line with market expectations will back the case for two rate cuts by the Fed this year, which, in turn, could weaken the USD. Meanwhile, any upward surprise should push back the expected timing for the first Fed cut and trigger a fresh leg up for the buck. Nevertheless, the data will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
Heading into the key data risk, growing acceptance that the Fed will start lowering borrowing costs in September amid signs of easing inflationary pressures and moderating US economic growth momentum caps the USD. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, draws support from a surge in domestic consumer inflation, which tempered bets for a July rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC). This, along with a further rise in Crude Oil prices to a fresh two-month top, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and contributes to capping the USD/CAD pair.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY reverses from 161.30 after Japan's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is trading below 161.00, having stalled its uptrend to a fresh 38-year high of 161.28 after Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki issued warnings on a probable FX intervention. Markets stay cautious amid intervention risks and ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD stays pressured toward 0.6600 as US Dollar bounces ahead of PCE data
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6600 in the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar has found its feet, tracking the renewed USD/JPY strength, weighing negatively on the pair. Investors look to the US PCE inflation data for fresh Fed policy cues and a trading impetus.
Gold price drifts lower ahead of US PCE Price Index, holds above $2,300 mark
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong bounce from a two-week low. Fed rate cut uncertainty helps limit the USD corrective slide and caps gains for the metal. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
Friday calendar stacked with first-tier data
Key standouts on Friday’s calendar come from German import prices, UK GDP, German unemployment, Canada GDP, US core PCE, personal income, personal spending, Michigan sentiment, Chicago PMIs, and Fedspeak.