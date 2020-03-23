US VP Pence: We ask lawmakers to speed up the approval of the support package…

US Vice President Mike Pence recently crossed wires while reiterating the Republican push to get the Trump administration’s COVID-19 Bill through the Senate.

Key quotes

We ask lawmakers to speed up the approval of the support package that includes assistance to the families.

Market implications

Given the comments copy the recent statements from US President Donald Trump, markets seem to have convinced that the Republicans will be able to deliver the much-awaited relief package. However, rumors also spiraled that the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ruled out tonight’s voting on the Bill. Even so, the US stock futures inch closer to 2.0% gains by the press time.