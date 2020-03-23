US Pres. Trump: Twinning the Malaria drug with another is looking like good way to fight COVID-19

Following the disappointment from the US Senate, President Donald Trump showed readiness to keep working on the bill while also showing a promising sign of a drug recovery to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) during Monday’s virus task force conference.

Twinning the Malaria drug with another is looking like good way to fight COVID-19.

We will open up our country fairly soon, ‘not looking at months’.

Will be watching COVID-19 hotspots, even after any easing of current guiding measures.

We will have announcement soon as to timing of measures to ease COVID-19 guidance.

COVID-19 numbers will icrease in time, numbers ‘Going To Be Bad’.

Democrats, Republicans are fairly close to a stimulus deal.

Stimulus Bill still needed because coronavirus has has a big impact on the US economy, even if US reopens.

Government working to obtain large quantities of Chloroquine.

Chloroquine to be distributed in NY tomorrow.

There's a real chance it could have a tremendous impact.

Continuing to work with Republicans and Democrats on capitol hill on stimulus bill.

Will not let cure be worse than the problem.

After 15-day guidance expires, he will decide on how to reopen US economy.

Will not let coronavirus turn into long-lasting financial problem.