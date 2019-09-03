US VP Pence: US wants Brexit that encourages stability in Ireland

On his arrival in Ireland late-Monday, the US Vice President Pence said that it urges the UK to to protect stability on the island of Ireland and respect Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“We will continue to work closely with our partners in Ireland and the United Kingdom to support a Brexit plan that encourages stability and also one that keeps the strong foundation forged by the (1998) Good Friday Agreement,”

“We understand these are complex issues.”

Hoped talks with the Irish government on this issue would make Washington “even better equipped to hopefully play a constructive role in ensuring that when Brexit occurs it in turn will reflect stability and addresses the unique relationship between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.”