Breaking: UK PM Boris Johnson's statement:"We are leaving 31st Oct no ifs no buts"

- MPs will vote tomorrow to try and get another pointless delay.
In a high stakes pitch from UK PM Boris Johnson following a political meeting at dowing Street in fluid Brexit tactics which are changing all of the time, keeping global financial markets on edge, he has announced that chances of a deal have been rising.
Key comments:
- A sense in Brussels that MPs may find some way to cancel.
- I don't think they will.
- If they do they will chop the legs away from any further negotiation.
- MPs should vote with the gov against Corbyn's pointless delay.
- I will not ask Brussels to delay.
- I don't want an election.
- You don't want an election.
GBP/USD is fairly steady on the statement but -0.79% on the day so far.
