Brexit: Government expected to lose to the Rebel Alliance tomorrow

- Government expected to lose to the Rebel Alliance tomorrow.
- Today’s cabinet meeting was “cordial” apparently with little dissent.
FT’s Whitehall Correspondent Sebastian Payne has said that one cabinet minister says the PM’s throw of the dice is all about getting a deal.
Key comments:
- “The fact he’s chosen October 14 shows he’s serious about the negotiation. Otherwise he’d have fine for early November.”
- The senior minister said there’s a wide expectation across the cabinet that the election *will* happen.
