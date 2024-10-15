In the latest CPI inflation print (released on 10 October), US CPI inflation was coming in a tad hotter than expectations, UOB Group’s economist Alvin Liew notes.
Headline and core CPI above expectations in September
“US CPI inflation was a tad hotter than expectations as headline CPI rose by 0.2% m/m, 2.4% y/y in Sep (August: 0.1% m/m, 2.5% y/y). Despite the miss, it was still the slowest since Feb 2021. But core CPI continued to accelerate as it rose by 0.3% m/m (same pace as August) while compared to 12 months ago, it picked up pace to 3.3% y/y (August: 3.2%). Shelter and food costs were key factors driving headline CPI, offsetting the decline in energy costs, while core services inflation accelerated on a plethora of items, including pricier non-housing services.”
“We still expect US inflation to ease but admittedly near-term challenges are clearly present. We keep our headline CPI forecast to average lower at 2.9% in 2024 (compared to the 4.1% recorded in 2023). While core inflation may also ease, it is now likely to average 3.4% in 2024 (from previous forecast of 3.3%). It is still a significant moderation from the 4.8% average in 2023 but remains well above the Fed’s 2% objective. Our 2025 headline inflation and core forecast are both now at 2.0%.”
“September’s jumbo 50 bps of rate cut increasingly looked to be oneoff and Fed likely to continue to ease but at a gradual pace. The not-so-cool September core CPI certainly dialed back those more aggressive expectations of Fed rate cuts but it probably was not hot enough to grind the Fed to a pause. If anything, it will imply gradualism for the Fed in its pace of easing. We still expect the Fed to continue the rate cut cycle in the remaining meetings this year, with 50-bps cuts for the remainder of 2024 (i.e. two 25-bps cuts, one each in November 24 and December 24 FOMC).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 after upbeat Eurozone sentiment data
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0900 in the European session. The data from Germany and the Eurozone both showed that ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved more than expected in October, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD finds fresh buyers and regains 1.3050 early Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising 373K, but failed to deter Pound Sterling.
Gold price remains depressed amid smaller Fed rate cut bets; lacks follow-through selling
Gold price ticks lower for the second straight day amid smaller Fed rate cut bets and a bullish USD. Signs of a slowdown in China – the biggest bullion consumer – further undermine the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin targets $70,000 as bullish momentum builds
Bitcoin is retesting its key resistance level, and a solid close above this threshold could fuel its ongoing rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum has successfully breached its resistance, signaling potential upward momentum, while Ripple approaches its crucial resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.