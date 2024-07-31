- US Treasury yields drop following Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged; 10-year note falls to 4.04%.
- Powell emphasizes job market importance, with July Nonfarm Payrolls report pivotal for future rate decisions.
- Market participants price in three rate cuts by year-end, as indicated by CME FedWatch Tool.
US Treasury yields along the short and long end of the curve plummeted late on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates unchanged, as expected. The US 10-year benchmark note coupon sank nine and a half basis points to 4.04% following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks.
US 10-year benchmark note falls 9.5 basis points to 4.04% as market anticipates potential rate cuts
Yields advanced on the release of the monetary policy statement, which was widely perceived as slightly “hawkish.” Nevertheless, all changed once Powell hit the stands.
Powell said that the disinflation process “broadened” and acknowledged that the jobs market would be a crucial piece of the puzzle to reduce borrowing costs, not just inflation.
Following these remarks, Friday’s July Nonfarm Payrolls report will be a crucial piece of the puzzle as the Fed pivots towards becoming more concerned about employment.
When asked about discussions of lowering rates in the July meeting, Powell commented that officials discussed a July rate cut, but the majority opted to keep the federal fund's rates (FFR) unchanged at current rates.
Data-wise, US private hiring decelerated in July, according to the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change report. Additionally, Building Permits improved following May’s plunge. Meanwhile, the Employment Cost Index (ECI), monitored by the Fed as a measure of inflationary pressures in wages, dipped in the second quarter of 2024.
Following the Fed’s decision, market participants had priced in three rate cuts toward the end of the year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next target comes at the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to make a U-turn and reverse the earlier pullback to fresh lows near 0.6480, reclaiming the area beyond 0.6500 the figure on the back of further losses in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD sees the glass half-full after the Fed
EUR/USD left behind part of the weekly retracement and flirted with the mid-1.0800s in response to the increased selling pressure in the Greenback after Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut.
Gold rises to daily highs as Powell unveils a probable rate cut
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, and climbs to fresh tops past $2,430 per ounce troy after a September rate cut remains on the table.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.