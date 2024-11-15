“Opposing political views might be thought to cancel each other out, but that does not seem to be the case. On the admittedly limited US evidence of the past eight years, Republican sentiment has swung more wildly than Democrat sentiment—perhaps Republicans are more passionately partisan. This suggests that aggregate US sentiment indicators may turn more positive following the election, for purely political reasons.”

“The fact that people seem inclined to answer questions about the real economy with the pre-determined views of their political tribe undermines the value of such survey-based evidence, by weakening the relationship between reported sentiment and the actual economic behavior of consumers and companies.”

“The US two-party system, coupled with voters openly registering their political interest (with a brazenness uncommon in other cultures), makes the political distortion in US sentiment surveys very transparent. But growing problems with survey reliability suggest that political bias is a problem across developed economies.”

In the past few days, the US economy has soared to new heights of economic prosperity—in the reported perception of Republican voters. Meanwhile, economic prosperity has all but disappeared—in the reported perception of Democrats. The US election result triggered these swings. The reality of economic experience cannot justify such moves, UBS’ economist Paul Donovan notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.