US Pres. Trump, China’s Pres. Xi reaffirmed commitment to phase one trade deal implementation

Reuters reports the latest headlines crossing the wires, following China’s President Xi’s phone call with his US counterpart Trump, citing that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to phase one trade deal implementation.
Meanwhile, Xi told Trump that the US and China should meet each other halfway and push China-US relationship development on the right track this year.
Additional Quotes:
Phase one trade deal suggests China and the US can always find a solution that is acceptable for two countries via dialogue.
China and the US can maintain communication, strengthen coordination, work together to prevent and control the coronavirus epidemic.
The said phone call was concerning China’s relentless fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak, as Xi told Trump is China is gradually achieving results in battling the virus epidemic.
- China’s Pres. Xi: China has taken comprehensive measures for coronavirus outbreak
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Trims losses, potential head-and-shoulders on hourly chart
On Thursday, China’s State Council announced that it will cut tariffs on additional goods imported from the US by half from February, 14th.
