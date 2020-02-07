USD/JPY Price Analysis: Trims losses, potential head-and-shoulders on hourly chart

- USD/JPY looks to be creating a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart.
- A break below 109.80 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for a pullback to deeper support levels.
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.92, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a low of 109.81 a few hours ago.
The minor recovery from session lows could be short-lived, as the hourly chart relative strength index is reporting a bearish divergence and the 4-hour chart RSI has rolled over from overbought levels in favor of correction.
The pair, therefore, risks falling toward 109.80. That would mark the completion of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart.
An hourly close below the neckline support at 109.80 would confirm an H&S breakdown and open the doors to 110.60 (target as per the measured move method).
On the higher side, the session high of 110.02 is the level to beat for the bulls. A sustained move higher could cause more buyers to join the market, yielding a re-tet of the Jan. 17 high of 110.29.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.23
|Daily SMA100
|108.8
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
