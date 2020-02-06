Reuters reports key headlines on the US-China trade war, citing that China is said to cut tariffs on some goods imported from the US by half.

Tariff reductions on some goods from the US to take effect as of 1301 hours on Feb 14.

Tariffs on some US goods to be cut to 5% from 10% previously, some US goods to see tariffs reduced to 2.5% from 5% previously.

Hopes to work with the US towards eliminating all tariff increases.

China hopes it and the US can abide by the agreed trade deal and implement it well.

Hopes it and the US can work to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and world economic growth.