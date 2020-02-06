Reuters reports key headlines on the US-China trade war, citing that China is said to cut tariffs on some goods imported from the US by half.
Further Points:
Tariff reductions on some goods from the US to take effect as of 1301 hours on Feb 14.
Tariffs on some US goods to be cut to 5% from 10% previously, some US goods to see tariffs reduced to 2.5% from 5% previously.
Hopes to work with the US towards eliminating all tariff increases.
China hopes it and the US can abide by the agreed trade deal and implement it well.
Hopes it and the US can work to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and world economic growth.
Market Implications:
The risk sentiment is experiencing a fresh boost on the trade-positive headlines, as the USD/JPY pair nears the 110 handle while the Aussie prints fresh daily tops near 0.6765.
The S&P 500 futures extend gains by 0.40% while Treasury yields rally nearly 1%. The Asian equity market tracks the positive close on Wall Street overnight and rises over 2% amid easing concerns over the China coronavirus fears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
