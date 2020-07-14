US NIH’s Fauci: I doubt COVID-19 deaths in US will rise to earlier high levels

Anthony Stephen Fauci stated that he doubts COVID-19 deaths in US will rise to earlier high levels.

This follows as the White House has been making a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci as he became increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases.

"We haven't even begun to see the end of it yet," he said in earlier statements.

The underbelly of risk-off sentiment pertaining to the coronavirus has been brewing this week ad weighed on stocks today.

More on that here: