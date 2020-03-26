US Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: Natural disaster

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its third and final figure for the US gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 GMT. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, with the preview.

Key quotes

“Annualized GDP is predicted to be unchanged at 2.1%. The initial estimate for the first quarter of 2020 will be issued by the BEA on April 29.”

“The US economy was clearly not in recession in the first quarter and if the next half year proves to be an end to the longest expansion in American history it will not be a classic business cycle or financial crisis downturn.”

“‘It's really much closer to a major snowstorm or a natural disaster than it is to a classic 1930s-style depression,’ said Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke recently.”