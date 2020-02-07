US Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles: There is still slack in the labor market.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said Thursday policymakers should consider changes that would make it easier for banks to treat Treasury holdings as similar to reserves held with the central bank when meeting liquidity requirements.

"I think it is worth considering whether financial system efficiency may be improved if reserves and Treasury securities' liquidity characteristics were regarded as more similar than they are today," Quarles said in prepared remarks to be delivered at an event organized by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

