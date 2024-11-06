US Election 2024: Exit polls suggest a nail-biter race; Trump leads in key swing states

Republican nominee Donald Trump is most likely to become the 47th US president, according to the exit polls, as he leads in several major battlegrounds by a minor margin after taking more than 20 reliably red states. The Trump trade optimism is back in play, bolstering the US Dollar (USD) and global stocks.
The current electoral vote tally is 211 for Trump and 145 for Harris and the New York Times (NYT) needle puts Trump at 88% chance of winning the presidency.
The presidential race still remains too close a call in these swing states, as some states may take a couple of days to offer final results.
Exit polls result in Wisconsin point to a Trump lead, as the former US president secures 51% of the votes to 48%, with 63% of the expected votes counted.
However, human error and hoax bomb threats have held up vote counts at some polling stations in Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, election officials are recounting more than 30,000 absentee ballots because doors on the ballot tabulators were not properly sealed. The recount could delay results in Wisconsin, considered one of seven critical swing states.
North Carolina exit polls also show similar results, with 88% of votes counted
About 30% of votes were counted in Michigan and Trump sees a 51.6% lead to 46.7%.
Nebraska District 2 initial results show Harris leading, with 54.4% while the support for Trump stands at 38%, as 78% of the votes get counted.
With roughly 50% of the votes counted in Arizona, the exit polls show Trump and Harris are evenly tied.
Meanwhile, 47% of voters in Nevada said they had a favorable view of Trump, compared to 48%, as reported by Edison Research.
Georgia, a key swing state, was among the first of those with available exit polls, showing a Trump victory. The state, which holds 16 electoral votes, shows Trump securing about 51.1% of the votes against Harris’ 48.2%, according to CBC News, with 90% of the expected votes counted.
Some media outlets have called North Carolina and Georgia for Trump already.
Preliminary results in Pennsylvania, the most closely watched swing state, shift in favor of Trump, per CBC News. With about 76% of the expected votes counted, Kamala now secures 48% vs. Trump’s 51.0%. The state holds 19 electoral votes.
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results hit the wires.
Market reaction
The US Dollar has retraced some gains against its major rivals, with the US Dollar Index currently trading back under 105.00, still up 1.42% on the day.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy on 1.0700 as US election exit polls point to a Trump win
EUR/USD sustains the sell-off on 1.0700, down nearly 1.50% so far, as the focus remains on the US Presidential election. With polls closed in most states, including critical battlegrounds, the Republican nominee Trump is seen leading, spurring a US Dollar upsurge.
USD/JPY holds sizeable gains near 154.00 on a potential Trump win
As initial results show former President Donald Trump may return to office, USD/JPY consolidates latest gains near 154.00 early Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers broadly, while stock markets are also on the run. The final outcome may change the picture.
Gold: $2,750 - a tough nut to crack, as focus stays on US election results
Gold price has paused its rebound from multi-day lows early Wednesday, as sellers return on a fresh bout of US Dollar buying, as the exit polls of the 2024 US presidential election show a lead for the Republican nominee Donald Trump in more than a dozen states, including most of the critical battleground states.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
DOGE could hit a new yearly high after 50% rally in twenty days
Dogecoin is up 8% on Tuesday following rising expectations of a Donald Trump victory in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections. If the bullish momentum continues, the meme coin leader could rise to a new yearly high.
