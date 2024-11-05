US Election 2024: Exit polls awaited as voting begins

American voters have started casting their ballots to decide whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.
Latest election polls point to a tight race. The TIPP poll has Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tied at 48, the Ipsos poll has Harris leading by two points, 50 vs 48, and the Atlas Intel poll has Trump leading by one point, 50 vs 49, as per RealClearPolling.
While Trump stays on top in some swing states, such as Arizona and North Carolina, Harris seems to have taken a small lead in Wisconsin and Michigan. Four swing states – Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – have absentee ballot procedures and that could delay the calling of a winner.
Source: RealClearPollig.com
"Early vote returns in US battleground states may not be a good indicator of whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris or Republican rival Donald Trump will win, experts say, thanks to vote counting rules and quirks in several key states," explains Reuters.
Polls will close at 00:00 GMT and ensuing exit polls should provide some information on which candidate is likely to capture swing states.
In the meantime, US presidential election betting odds point to a Donald Trump victory. RealClearPolling's average for betting odds currently has Trump at 59.2 and Harris at 39.3.
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results start hitting the wires.
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The US Dollar looks to stabilize amid cautious optimism, as uncertainty over the US presidential election outcome lingers. US ISM Services PMI is also in focus, as Americans head to the polls.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains below 1.3000, awaits US election result
GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day but remains below 1.3000 after finding support near 1.2950 on a broadly subdued US Dollar. Traders eagerly await the outcome of the US presidential election, refraining from placing fresh bets on the major.
Gold holds steady below $2,750 as markets gear up for US election
Gold attracts dip-buyers after touching a one-week low on Tuesday and trades above $2,740. XAU/USD draws support from a combination of factors. Fed rate cut bets, declining US bond yields and subdued USD demand continue to act as a tailwind for the precious metal.
Crypto markets brace for volatility in tight race between Trump and Harris
The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
