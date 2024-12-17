The US Dollar sees upward momentum stall after US Retail Sales came in for November.

Traders are not celebrating as they did after the US Services PMI print with Retail Sales coming in slightly higher than expected.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is stuck at 107.00 and looks unable to break away.

The US Dollar (USD) sees its upward momentum stall this Tuesday ahead of the US trading session with the US Retail Sales number throwing a spanner in the works. With a print of 0.7%, beating the 0.5% estimate for November, the print is less impressive as it was on Monday with the US Services Purchase Managers Index (PMI). Even the revision of the previous number to 0.5%, from 0.4% was unable to make traders pop the champagne and add to their US Dollar positioning. Instead, the US Dollar is starting to pare back some gains on the day.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is set to cut its policy rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points – offering a small goldilocks scenario for this week – but increasing expectations that the Fed will slow down its rate-cutting cycle in 2025 keep the USD supported.

In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost its vote of confidence on Monday and snap elections are set for February 23. Political instability in Germany, together with the recent woes in France, is resulting in a weaker Euro (EUR), which accounts for 57.6% of weight in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

Daily digest market movers: Not as big as PMI

The November Retail Sales rather triggered some disappointment: The monthly Retail Sales grew by 0.7%, beating the 0.5% estimate. The previous number got revised up to 0.5%, from 0.4%. Retail Sales excluding Cars and Transportation fell to 0.2%, missing the 0.4% estimate and saw the previous month revised to 0.2%, from 0.1%. Seeing the marginal revisions and the small beat and miss in the recent numbers, traders apparently are less inclinded for now to boost their conviction in the US Dollar further.

Around 14:15 GMT, Industrial Production for November is due. The expectation is for output to expand by 0.3%, swinging from the previous 0.3% contraction.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) will release its Housing Market Index for December at 15:00 GMT. The expectation is for a tick up to 47 from 46 a month earlier.

Equities remain sluggish halfway throgh this Tuesday with Asian and European indices on the back foot. US futures are showing signs of fatigue as well and are down by less than 0.50%.

The CME FedWatch Tool is pricing in another 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed at Wednesday’s meeting by 95.4%.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.43%, a fresh three-week high.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Going nowhere

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is ticking back up to 107.00 while under the hood of the engine, the bond complex is being torn apart. While investors are selling US bonds – which is triggering a spike in yields – the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Markets are doing their own homework and are already factoring in the effect from Donald Trump’s policies, which could lead the Fed to hold rates or even hike them again in order to keep the economic boost and boom under control.

On the upside, 107.00 remains a key level that needs to be reclaimed with a firm daily close above it before considering 108.00. When and if that finally happens, the fresh two-year high at 108.07 from November 22 is the next level to watch for.

Looking down, 106.52 is the new first supportive level in case of profit-taking. Next in line is the pivotal level at 105.53 (the April 11 high), which comes into play before heading into the 104-region. Should the DXY fall towards 104.00, the 200-day Simple Moving Average at 104.19 should catch any falling knife formation.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart