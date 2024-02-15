- The US Dollar trades near pivotal levels on Thursday.
- Markets are easing back earlier rate cuts and channel back to June or May.
- The US Dollar Index could dip to 104 before finding ample support.
The US Dollar (USD) is further trimming its weekly gains, which got booked on Tuesday in the aftermath of the red hot inflation report. Several analysts and economists were quick to write off the report as a one-off, with even US Federal Reserve member Austan Goolsbee saying that markets should not take into account only this Consumer Price Index (CPI) number. The disinflationary pathway to rate cuts is still very much intact and a cut is on the horizon.
On the economic data front,there is a chunky batch of data with all eyes on Retail Sales. Next to that some lighter data in the form of Industrial Production and Import/Export Prices that could give more support to this idea that disinflation is still there and the recent CPI was just a blip on the radar. To round it all off, Fed member Christopher Waller will speak at the end of this Thursday.
Daily digest market movers: Price Index components can confirm Goolsbee
- The first big batch of data is to be released at 13:30 GMT:
- Retail Sales for January:
- Monthly Retail Sales expected to contract by 0.1% after a 0.6% increase in the previous month.
- Monthly Retail Sales without cars are seen rising by 0.2% after a 0.4% expansion in December.
- As always with Retail Sales, the revisions will be more important than the actual numbers.
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February is expected to head from -43.7 to -15.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for February is seen heading from -10.6 to -8.
- The Import/Export Price Index for January is due as well:
- The Monthly Import Price Index is seen unchanged at 0%.
- The Yearly Import Price Index contracted 1.6% in December with no forecast.
- The Monthly Export Price Index is expected to fall 0.1%.
- The Yearly Export Price Index dropped by 3.2% in the previous month, no forecast available.
- Weekly Jobless Claims are due as well:
- Initial Claims Previous was at 218,000 with 220,000 expected.
- Continuing Jobless Claims are seen heading from 1.871 million to 1.88 million.
- Industrial Production for January is expected to rise 0.3% after a 0.3% increase around 14:15 GMT.
- A mixed bag of data to be published at 15:00 GMT with the December Business Inventories seen heading from -0.1% to 0.4%.
- US Federal Reserve Board Member Christopher Waller will drop some comments around 18:15 GMT.
- The US Treasury Department will head to markets to allocate a 4-week bill around 16:30 GMT and a 30-year TIPS auction around 18:00 GMT.
- Equities are happy with the backtracking on the forward push of rate cuts and are in the green. European equities are up over 0.50%, while US equity futures are mildly in the green.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool is now looking at the March 20th meeting. Expectations for a pause are 89.5%, while 10.5% for a rate cut.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.23%, roughly where it was trading ahead of the inflation report from Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Done yet
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is now fully stalling ahead of even a doubtful attempt to reach 105. Traders will need to learn to live with these kinds of small and short-lived moments of volatility until finally one of the big four central banks (Fed, ECB, BoE, BoJ) makes a move with either cutting or hiking. Expect to see a fading DXY, which could fall back to 104 or lower in search of support
Should the US Dollar jump on the back of this Thursday’s data to 105.00, 105.12 as key levels to keep an eye on. One step beyond there comes in at 105.88, the high of November 2023. Ultimately, 107.20 – the high of 2023 – could even come back into scope, but that would be when several inflation measures are coming in higher than expected for several weeks in a row.
Support should now be provided by the high of last week Monday near 104.59. Further down that 100-day Simple Moving Average looks rather doubtful, near 104.24, so the 200-day SMA near 103.67 looks more solid. Should that give way, look for support from the 55-day SMA near 103.08.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
In the US, January retail sales and industrial production data is due for release. Consensus expects some moderation in retail sales growth, even though early credit card data suggests that consumption has remained brisk at the start of the year as well.