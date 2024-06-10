- The US Dollar rallies on all fronts, with antipodes as outliers.
- Markets are trembling with fear after the EU election result forced Macron to call for snap elections.
- The US Dollar Index pops above 105.00 and hits a fresh four-week high.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher and extends its rally on Monday following upbeat May Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday. The main driver for the second leg higher comes from European elections over the weekend, where the Far Right parties gain ground in the European Union (EU). The results in France were even so devastating for French President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling coalition that he called snap elections for June 30 and the run-off on July 7.
On the economic front, it is a very calm start to the week. On Wednesday, the focus will be on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for May and on the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will decide on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy interest rate and will release a fresh dot plot and economic projections.
Daily digest market movers: EU elections no impact for US
- On Sunday, the European election results were released with some key takeaways:
- French President Emmanuel Macron saw his party coming in third, way behind the two parties that won the most votes. This forced President Macron to call for snap elections.
- In Italy, the Far Right’s current leading Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party won another substantial amount of votes and further cemented the Far Right gains for her government in Italy.
- The US Treasury will have its work on Monday with three bond allocations:
- At 15:30 GMT, a 3-month and a 6-month bill will be released.
- At 17:00 GMT, a 3-year bond will be auctioned.
- Equities are in the red across the board, especially in Europe. The Euro Stoxx 50, the European equity benchmark, is falling over 1%. US equity futures are just slightly in the red.
- There has been a sharp shift in the Fed rate cut expectations for September. The CME FedWatch tool shows that 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data suggest a 49% chance that interest rate will be lower than the current level in September, significantly down from the 59.6% recorded a week ago.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note prints a fresh seven-day high at 4.46%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Will the Fed tell us what we already know?
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has snapped some crucial technical levels in its run higher over the past two days. Trading even above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 105.04 on Monday, it will be key to see if this level can hold as support by Wednesday when a rather hawkish Fed might lay out the plan for the DXY to jump back to 106.00. That would mean even a possibility for a fresh 2024 high, depending on the message US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers to markets.
On the upside, there are some technical or pivotal levels to watch out for. The first is 105.52, a pivotal level that held support during most of April. Next comes at 105.88, which triggered a rejection at the start of May and will likely play its role as resistance again. The biggest challenge remains at 105.51, the year-to-date high marked on April 16.
On the downside, a trifecta of SMA’s is now playing as support. First, and very close, is the 55-day SMA at 105.04. A touch lower, near 104.45, both the 100-day and the 200-day SMA are forming a double layer of protection to support any declines in the US Dollar Index. Should this area be broken down, look for 104.00 to salvage the situation.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.0750, eyes on EU politics
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0750 in the European session on Monday. Lingering EU political concerns, following the announcement of a snap election in France, weigh on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar preserves its strength following Friday's upbeat employment data.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and stabilized above 1.2700 following a bearish opening to the week. The pair, however, struggles to gather recovery momentum as the cautious market stance ahead of the key macroeconomic events helps the US Dollar stay resilient.
Gold recovers above $2,300 as markets turn risk-averse
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $2,300 in the American session on Monday after suffering large losses on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood ahead of this week's highly-anticipated Fed meeting helps Gold find demand as a safe haven.
Ripple CEO comments on meme coins, XRP hovers around $0.50
Ripple is embroiled in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years. The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on as holders await the SEC’s response to the payment firm’s filing from May 29.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed-CPI “Super Wednesday” to provide double whammy Premium
A fresh read on US inflation may ease fears triggered by the strong Nonfarm Payrolls. Any Federal Reserve's rate cut signals are at the center of its decision. BoJ officials are likely to weigh on the Yen after weak GDP, raising intervention risks.