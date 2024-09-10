- The US Dollar trades flat in the European trading session ahead of some lower-tier economic data.
- All eyes are on the first debate between Trump and Harris on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
- The US Dollar Index halts its rally ahead of testing a vital resistance level.
The US Dollar (USD) is sidetracking on Tuesday, away from being data-driven on riding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) comments for a brief moment. All eyes on Tuesday will be on the clash between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in their race for the White House. It will be the first – and possibly the only time – that the two candidates will get to debate each other in an attempt to win more votes as polls suggest that Trump has regained some ground compared to where things stood after the Democratic convention.
On the economic data front, the economic calendar doesn’t offer much market-moving numbers to digest on Tuesday. Even the speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr is not expected to have any impact as the Fed is already within its blackout period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathering on September 17 and 18. It looks like markets will have a dull day ahead if no comments or major headlines emerge.
Daily digest market movers: Debate important for swing states
- The NFIB Business Optimism Index for August came in at 91.2, below the 93.6 expected and down from 93.7 previously.
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has released its monthly outlook report and sees still ample amount of demand, despite the recent easing in global economic activity. Enough though for OPEC to soon restart its production to more normal capacity and lift its production cuts which will be kept in place for another two months, Bloomberg reports.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks at a Brookings Institution event in Washington about the Basel III Endgame regulatory framework. Barr isn't expected to talk about monetary policy because the Fed is within its blackout period ahead of its meeting on September 17-18.
- The US Treasury is set to distribute a 3-year note around 17:00 GMT.
- European equities remain lagging while US futures are starting to turn positive ahead of the US opening bell.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 73.0% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed on September 18 against a 27.0% chance for a 50 bps cut. For the meeting on November 7, another 25 bps cut (if September is a 25 bps cut) is expected in November by 31.9%, while there is a 52.9% chance that rates will be 75 bps (25 bps + 50 bps) and a 15.2% probability of rates being 100 (25 bps + 75 bps) basis points lower.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.71%, off the low from Monday, when T-notes hit 3.69%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Sideways for now
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is letting loose this Tuesday after its rally on Monday, when the DXY was able to cross to the higher level of the range it has been trading since mid-August. The light data calendar makes the US Dollar range trade for now, awaiting either more clear data to confirm what kind of interest-rate cut markets will get next week from the Fed or any geopolitical catalysts
The first resistance at 101.90 is getting ready for a second test after its rejection last week. Further up, a steep 2% uprising would be needed to get the index to 103.18. The next tranche up is a very misty one, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.40, followed by the 200-day SMA at 103.89, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.
On the downside, 100.62 (the low from December 28) holds strong and has already made the DXY rebound four times in recent weeks. Should it break, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the ultimate level to look out for. Once that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
