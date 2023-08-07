Share:

US Dollar up against G7 peers with the Greenback in demand on Monday.

Slow start of the week with some minor data points coming out.

The US Dollar Index consolidates above 102 and flirts with more upside potential.

The US Dollar (USD) is holding on to gains against most major peers with the US Session set to start this week where all eyes will be on US inflation data. Market participants last friday perceived the US jobs report as a sign that a pause is due for the Federal Reserve (Fed), pricing out a rate hike for the last quarter of 2023. As the dust settles, traders are back buying the Greenback as risk of sticky or higher US inflation could still be at hand, resulting in the US Dollar index peaking at an intraday high halfway through the European session.

On the economic front, eyes are on the Consumer Credit Change for June, which should not be that market moving. The main focus later this week will be on the US inflation numbers in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). They will act as a catalyst to define whether a Goldilocks scenario is in play with solid employment while price pressures drop or if sticky inflation remains stubborn. The first scenario will back a pause by the Fed, while the last one will lock in another rate hike for the next policy meeting.

Daily digest: US Dollar holding on to gains at start US session

The European session is entering its last few hours for Monday while the US session is set to kick off this week. The Greenback is retreating a touch from the peak earlier.

New York Fed's John Williams comments that rates may come down next year. Meanwhile Morgan Stanley says markets should brace for disappointing US growth.

The dust seems to settle this Monday as plenty of peaks from Friday after the US jobs report are being pared back partially. Investors are looking forward to the US inflation numbers later this week and are starting to pre-position for them.

At 15:30 GMT the US Treasury is auctioning some debt on a 3-month and a 6-month tenure. With US bond yields on the rise this Monday, the auction could see some higher rates being demanded by investors.

The European session will be closed already when the US Consumer Credit Change for June is due to come out at 19:00 GMT. Expectations are for a firm uptick in Consumer Credit from $7.2B to $13B.

The Japanese Topix Index closed Monday positive up 0.40%, while European equities are struggling to tie up with gains. US equity futures though are painting another picture and are for now pointing to a green opening on Wall Street at the start of the week.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 84.5% chance that the Fed will pause hikes at its meeting in September. The probability of a pause peaked on Friday to 87.0% and is now abating a little bit.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.09% and is recovering from the slide on Friday where it hit 4.20% on the upside and got pulled back all the way to 4.03% in the wake of the US jobs report. A further recovery of the US Treasury note would go hand-in-hand with a stronger US Dollar.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: 102.32 a line in the sand

The US Dollar is back at the 102-figure after its recovery from mid-July hit a curb on the back of the US jobs report this past Friday. On a technical front, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing some difficult technical levels where traders will need to keep a close eye on the lower levels in order not to get caught on the wrong side of their trade. Meanwhile, Scandinavian currencies like Norwegian Krone (USD/NOK) and Swedish Krona (USD/SEK) are the main drivers, fueling the DXY rally at hand this Monday.

For the upside, 102.32 is a key level to watch in the form of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Even should the DXY be able to break and close above there, US Dollar bulls are not out of the woods yet, with the 55-day SMA just above there at 102.50. Two key levels need to be broken and closed above in order to avoid any large pullbacks before targeting 103 to the upside.

On the downside, the US Dollar bears will defend that same mentioned 100-day SMA at 102.32 and try to stage a firm rejection. The uptrend from mid-July will be broken once bears can pull the price action below 101.74, which is the low of this past Friday. Once that unfolds, the probability of the DXY collapsing all the way back to sub-100 is quite large.