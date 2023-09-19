- The US Dollar turns choppy as strike risks escalate at biggest US car makers.
- Traders will likely keep powder dry for the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar Index breaks below 105 and rebounce at start US session.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a step back ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision on Wednesday with headlines risks picking up on the strikes at the three major car builders in the US and US goverment shutdown looming. Expectations are for no hike, though with the recent resurgence in headline inflation via energy prices, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell might be more hawkish than predicted.
Traders, meanwhile, have to split and divide their attention between the Fed and Capitol Hill, with a possible US government shutdown looming again. By Thursday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs to bring a new stopgap bill to the floor for a vote. If the House fails to pass the bill, the probability of a shutdown in October grows more dire.
Daily digest: US Dollar bears tail risks
- A mixed bag of data from the housing side where Building Permits rose from 1.443 million to 1.542 million. Housing starts dropped from 1.452 million to 1.283 million against previous month.
- The US Redbook dropped substantially from 4.6% to 3.6%,
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented that a soft landing for the US economy is in the works.
- More strikes are set to emerge as talks fail between the unions and the biggest car makers in the US. At risk, strikes could start biting into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.3% analysts calculated.
- The US Treasury will be auctioning 20-year Treasuries.
- Equities are in the red this Tuesday ahead of the US Fed meeting. Several trading desks are reporting some profit-taking ahead of a possible failure of the stopgap bill to avoid a US shutdown. US eauity futures are down over 0.50% overall.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 99% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September. Traders though will need to watch out for any hawkish rhetoric from Powell as inflation has been ticking up recently.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield trades at 4.31% and peaked in early Monday trading before starting to sell off. A small flight to safe havens with US bonds being bought triggers a decline in yields.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: distortion before Fed
THe US Dollar was facing some selling pressure on Monday, which actually is not a bad thing as such. After a ninth consecutive week of gains for the US Dollar Index (DXY), the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a fair bit into overbought territory. A few days of sideways to lower would help cool down the rally a bit before entering the next leg up, where the US Fed rate decision could act as a catalyst.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has edged up, reaching 105.41. This is just a sigh away from the 2023 high near 105.88. Should the DXY be able to close above there for the week, expect the US Dollar to go even stronger in the medium-turn.
On the downside, the 104.44 level seen on August 25 kept the Index supported on Monday, halting the DXY from selling off any further. Should the uptick that started on September 12 reverse and 104.44 gives way, a substantial downturn could take place to 103.04, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) comes into play for support.
