- The US Dollar bounces back into September’s range and holds near yearly lows on Thursday.
- Besides a big slew of data, a bunch of Fed speakers are set to rock the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar Index bounces off a 15-month low and is set to enter a rough patch with high volatility at hand.
The US Dollar (USD) holds steady near yearly lows ahead of a very volatile day expected on Thursday. Besides a bulk data release, no less than eight US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are set to speak, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Comments will be watched more than ever by market participants after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that a bond trader took out 118,000 future contracts betting on a big interest rate cut in the Fed’s next meeting in November, the largest size traded on record ever.
On the economic data front, a bulk release will unfold at 12:30 GMT. Besides the weekly Jobless Claims, the August Durable Goods Orders and the third reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter will be released at the same time, and volatility is bound to pick up once the data comes out.
Daily digest market movers: Here comes the storm
- Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that a bond trader had bought 118,000 SOFR or Fed futures, betting on a 50 basis point rate cut in November. The amount was the largest on record to be traded in one trade and for a single position.
- The Chinese government is adding more stimulus to markets, this time via a capital injection of 1 trillion Yuan (CNY) into several of its major banks.
- At 12:30 GMT, the main part of the economic data for this Thursday will be released:
- Weekly Jobless Claims:
- Initial Claims are expected to rise to 225,000 in the week ending September 20, coming from 219,000 the previous week.
- Continuing Claims for the week ending September 13 have no forecast available and were at 1.829 million the previous week.
- August US Durable Goods Orders:
- Headline Durable Goods is expected to shrink by 2.6% after the surge of 9.8% in July.
- Durable Goods, excluding cars and transportation, are expected to tick up by 0.1% against the small decline of 0.2% in July.
- As always, the revisions for prior data might be more market-moving than the actual numbers.
- Third reading of the US GDP for the second quarter:
- Headline GDP is expected to come in unchanged at 3%.
- Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices should remain stable at 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
- Core PCE is not expected to move away from the 2.8% QoQ of the previous reading.
- Weekly Jobless Claims:
- The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index for September will be released at 15:00 GMT. The expectation is for an increase to 9, coming from 6 in August.
- At 13:10 GMT, Fed policymakers will make their way to the stages:
- At 13:10 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participates in a virtual fireside chat with Fed Governor Adriana Kugler about bank supervision and financial inclusion at a workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston and Minneapolis.
- Around the same time Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivers a speech about the US economic outlook and monetary policy at a workshop organized by the Mid-size Bank Coalition of America Board of Directors.
- At 13:20 GMT, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers pre-recorded opening remarks at the 2024 US Treasury Market Conference in New York, followed by comments by Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams.
- At 14:30 GMT, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr delivers remarks at the 2024 US Treasury Market Conference in New York, while Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook participates in a roundtable discussion about artificial intelligence and the development of the workforce at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Columbus State Community College in Ohio.
- At 17:00 GMT, expect comments from Fed Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, who participates in a virtual fireside chat about financial inclusion with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at the Boston Fed's Financial Inclusion and Banking Supervision Workshop.
- Asian equity markets are rallying higher, led by China, after additional capital injections for the banks. European equities are lagging a touch while US futures are aligned with the Asian rally.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 39.5% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the next Fed meeting on November 7, while 60.5% is pricing in another 50-basis-point rate cut.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.78%, looking to test the three-week high at 3.81%
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Data-driven and Fed-driven
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is either set to be thrown left and right on Thursday or could cover a lot of ground in one direction. The first scenario would play out if economic data misses expectations and does not align with all the comments from the Fed speakers. In case all data falls in line with expecctations, and Fed speakers even use recent data to build up their view or outlook, expect to see a potential nosedive or rally in the DXY.
The upper level of the September range remains at 101.90. Further up, the index could go to 103.18, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.36 along the way. The next tranche up is very misty, with the 100-day SMA at 103.57 and the 200-day SMA at 103.76, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.
On the downside, 100.22 (the September 18 low) is the first support, and a break could point to more weakness ahead. Should that take place, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the next level to look out for. If that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.
GDP FAQs
A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.
A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.
When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1150 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150 in European trading on Thursday, reversing the latest ECB report-led dip. The pair stays supported amid a positive risk tone and a subdued US Dollar performance. Speeches from Powell and Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds positive momentum near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a steady US Dollar, as risk-recovery picks up pace due to China's additional stimulus measures. All eyes remain on Fedspeak, including Powell's speech.
Gold maintains highs on falling global interest rates, geopolitical risks, Fed dovish bets
Gold trades marginally higher in the $2.660s per troy ounce on Thursday amid falling global interest rates, an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, and a weaker US Dollar due to increased odds of the US Fed continuing with its aggressive monetary easing strategy.
Why is ONDO’s price outlook bullish?
DefiLlama data shows that Ondo TVL reached a new ATH of $613.75 million. Ondo’s Supply Distribution metric shows whale accumulation. On-chain data shows that ONDO’s daily trading volume is rising, and the supply of exchanges is decreasing.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.