- US Dollar Index retreats after snapping two-day downtrend.
- Holidays in China, pre-Fed blackout triggered DXY consolidation but softer US data, hawkish ECB commentary challenged bulls.
- First readings of January PMIs, Q4 GDP will be crucial amid US recession chatters.
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.
The greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies cheered the market’s consolidation the previous day before the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials joined the softer US data to recall the DXY sellers. Adding strength to the US Dollar Index pullback could be the cautious mood ahead of today’s key data, namely the first readings of January’s S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).
The one-week-long Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays in China joined the receding fears of the US recession to underpin the US Dollar Index rebound the previous day. On the same line could be the upbeat performance of the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields.
Alternatively, the US Conference Board’s Leading Index for December came in as -1.0% versus -0.7% expected and -1. 1% prior. The softer start to the key data week comprising the PMIs and four-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) probed the DXY buyers.
On the other hand, ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments suggesting further rate hikes to tame inflation were the latest to favor the DXY sellers. However, major attention was given to ECB Governing Council Member Peter Kazimir who said, “I am convinced that we need to deliver two more hikes by 50 basis points." The idea of a 50 bps rate hike was something that many policymakers have refrained from in recent days.
It should be observed that the talks of easing the Covid-led activity restrictions in Japan from May 2022 also appeared to have recently favored the market sentiment and weighed on the DXY.
Looking forward, the first readings of January’s S&P Global PMIs for the US will offer intraday directions while the US Q4 GDP will be crucial for the week for clear guidance. It’s worth noting that the forecasts surrounding the key data appear slightly weak and hence actual outcome will be eyed closely for better understanding amid the economic slowdown fears.
Technical analysis
The DXY bears keep the reins unless crossing a six-week-old support-turned-resistance line near 103.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|102.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.27
|Daily SMA50
|104.34
|Daily SMA100
|107.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.27
|Previous Daily Low
|101.58
|Previous Weekly High
|102.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.51
|Previous Monthly High
|106.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
