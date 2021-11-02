US Dollar Index struggles for direction below 94.00

- DXY trades within an inconclusive fashion below the 94.00 level.
- US yields trade on the defensive on turnaround Tuesday.
- IBD/TIPP Index, API report next on tap in the US calendar.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), reverses the negative start of the month and hovers around the 93.90 region on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index cautious ahead of FOMC event
The index navigates slightly within the positive territory on Tuesday amidst declining US yields and generalized lack of direction in the risk appetite trends.
Indeed, US cash markets see yields in the front end and the belly of the curve extending the recent decline to the 0.48% region and the 1.55% area, respectively; while the long end adds to the recent gains and approaches 1.97%.
The dollar, in the meantime, is expected to trade in a context of rising cautiousness ahead of the key FOMC event later in the week. Indeed, consensus sees the Committee announcing the start of the tapering process as soon as in November and at a likely pace of $15B per month.
Later in the US data space, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index is due seconded by the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the API.
What to look for around USD
Friday’s surge in the dollar catapulted the index back above the key barrier at 94.00 the figure, although Tuesday’s selling bias saw part of that move eroded. Moving forward, the upcoming FOMC event will likely dictate the price action around the buck in the very near term at least amidst firm expectations of an announcement regarding the start of the QE tapering process. Furthermore, the price action surrounding the greenback is seen closely tracking US yields and the progress of the current elevated inflation as well as views from Fed’s rate-setters regarding the probability that high prices could linger for longer, all along the performance of the economic recovery against the backdrop of unabated supply disruptions and the equally incessant raise in coronavirus cases.
Key events in the US this week: Factory Orders, ISM Non-Manufacturing, ADP Report, FOMC meeting (Wednesday) – Balance of Trade, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Discussions around Biden’s multi-billion Build Back Better plan. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.05% at 93.92 and a break above 94.30 (weekly high Oct.29) would open the door to 94.56 (2021 high Oct.12) and then 94.74 (monthly high Sep.24 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 93.27 (monthly low October 28) followed by 92.98 (weekly low Sep.23) and finally 92.93 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid mixed EZ PMIs, Fed tension
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending the previous rebound amid cautious optimism and softer US Treasury yields as market impatiently await Wednesday's Fed decision. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, but reflected stretched supply chains.
GBP/USD: bounces off three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold eyes a pre-Fed bumpy ride to $1805
Gold price clings to the previous recovery gains below $1800. Falling shorter-duration yields offer support to gold price.
Polkadot price surges to new all-time high after parachain registration motion approved
Polkadot price reached a new all-time high of $51.49 on bullish sentiment as the blockchain recently revealed another positive development for the network.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed, ranked from strongest to weakest Premium
The Federal Reserve is set to taper its bond-buying scheme, and the reaction depends on the details. Commodity currencies are better positioned to better from a dovish decision. The yen and the euro are better positioned to weather a dollar surge, while the pound could freeze.