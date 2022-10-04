US Dollar Index sees a downside to near 111.00 amid lower consensus for US NFP

- The DXY may decline towards 111.00 after surrendering the immediate support of 111.47.
- A downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data is the leading downside trigger this week.
- Investors are also discounting the weaker consensus for the US NFP data.
The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating around the critical support of 111.48 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to deliver a downside break and will decline further towards the cushion of 111.00. For the past two trading sessions, the DXY bulls are attempting to cross 112.50 but a failure in doing the same weakened the DXY.
Downbeat Manufacturing PMI leads the downside triggers
A downbeat reading of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI has raised concerns over the sustainability of the longer-term upside bias in the DXY. The extent of manufacturing activities is declining in the US economy as higher inflationary pressures have trimmed retail demand by the households and eventually forced the producers not to exploit their entire capacity.
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 50.9 vs. the expectations of 52.2 and the prior release of 52.8. Apart from that, weaker New Orders Index data has also plunged. The economic indicator that reflects forward demand for manufacturing activities slipped to 47.1 against the projections of 49.6 and the former figure of 51.3.
Lower consensus for the US NFP data
Subdued preliminary estimates for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data is been discounting the market participants. As expected, the US economy created 250k jobs in September, lower than the August reading of 315k. The US economy has been maintaining full employment levels, therefore, space for generating more employment is extremely less. Adding to that, the escalating Federal Reserve (Fed)’s interest rates are also restricting the corporate to continue their hiring programs with sheer pace.
What could dampen the DXY’s appeal further is the Average Hourly Earnings data. The projections are indicating a soft landing at 5.1% vs. the prior release of 5.2%. In time, when households are facing the headwinds of mounting inflation, lower earnings would be insufficient to offset the inflated payouts.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|111.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|111
|Daily SMA50
|108.9
|Daily SMA100
|106.79
|Daily SMA200
|102.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.54
|Previous Daily Low
|111.47
|Previous Weekly High
|114.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|111.57
|Previous Monthly High
|114.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.6500 support ahead of RBA rate hike decision
AUD/USD is depressed near 0.6500, as investors remain wary ahead of the expected 50 bps RBA rate hike announcement. A dovish surprise cannot be ruled out amid hard-landing fears and softer inflation. Meanwhile, the US dollar is subdued due to risk flows.
EUR/USD: 0.9780/0.9820 support to play role for run to test above prior week's highs
EUR/USD is within a broadening formation in a softer US dollar environment at the start of the week. The pair is attempting to move higher with last week's highs near 0.9850 in focus, 100 pips above this week's low so far.
Gold sees a correction amid stiff hurdles around $1,700, US NFP buzz
Gold price is displaying signs of exhaustion while attempting to establish above the psychological hurdle of $1,700.00. The precious metal is expected to witness a correction as hurdles around $1,700.00 are quite strong and demands aggressive buying interest to get demolished.
NYDIG raises $720 million for Institutional Bitcoin Fund as BTC balance rises 100% YoY in Q3
NYDIG announced that its revenue is up by 130% through the second quarter of the year. The company filed for the sale of a pooled investment fund with a sale worth almost $720 million. According to the filing with the SEC, about 59 investors partook in the investment.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Has the time come to flip dovish? Premium
The RBA is having a monetary policy meeting, and as it is happening lately, the question is not whether they will tighten or not, but by how much? Financial markets anticipate another 50 bps rate hike, making it the fourth consecutive rate hike of such a degree.