US Dollar Index remains below 104.50 as traders await the US PCE Price Index

The US Dollar edges lower due to improved risk sentiment ahead of the US PCE inflation release.

Improved US Treasury yields could provide support for the Greenback.

Stronger US economic data have reduced the Fed’s rate cut expectations for September.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, retraces its recent gains ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for June. The DXY trades around 104.30 during the Asian session on Friday.

The downside of the US Dollar could be limited due to improved US Treasury yields. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 4.35% and 4.24%, respectively, at the time of writing. Stronger US economic data have reduced some rate cut expectations for September, which might provide support for the Greenback.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets now indicate an 88.6% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, down from 94.0% a week earlier.

On Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) was stronger than expected. This follows Wednesday’s US PMI data, which indicated a faster expansion in private-sector activity for July, highlighting the resilience of US growth despite elevated interest rates.

The US GDP increased at an annualized rate of 2.8%, seasonally and inflation-adjusted, which is an improvement from the prior 1.4% reading and exceeds the 2% forecast. Furthermore, the Composite PMI climbed to 55.0 from 54.8, reaching its highest level since April 2022 and reflecting consistent growth over the past 18 months.

Bank of America suggests that the robust economic growth in the United States enables the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to "afford to wait" before implementing any changes. The bank asserts that the economy "remains on solid ground" and continues to anticipate that the Fed will begin to lower rates in December.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.06% -0.08% -0.18% -0.08% -0.23% -0.07% -0.01% EUR 0.06% -0.02% -0.13% -0.01% -0.17% 0.02% 0.06% GBP 0.08% 0.02% -0.12% 0.00% -0.16% 0.02% 0.07% JPY 0.18% 0.13% 0.12% 0.08% -0.04% 0.11% 0.19% CAD 0.08% 0.01% -0.01% -0.08% -0.16% 0.00% 0.07% AUD 0.23% 0.17% 0.16% 0.04% 0.16% 0.18% 0.25% NZD 0.07% -0.02% -0.02% -0.11% -0.01% -0.18% 0.06% CHF 0.00% -0.06% -0.07% -0.19% -0.07% -0.25% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).