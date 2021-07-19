US Dollar Index pushes higher, targets 93.00

- DXY adds to recent gains and approaches 93.00.
- Yields of the US 10-year note remain depressed near 1.25%.
- The NAHB index will be the only release later on Monday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the upside momentum to the vicinity of the 93.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index in 3-month tops
The index advances for the third session in a row on Monday and trades at shouting distance from the key barrier at 93.00 the figure.
The move higher in the buck comes despite diminishing US yields, with the 10-year note hovering around the 1.25% area so far.
The persistence of the risk-off sentiment continues to lend wings to the dollar amidst the generalized downside in the risk-associated universe and in spite of Friday’s positive results from US Retail Sales, which demonstrated that the pace of the US recovery still remains solid.
In the docket, the only data release scheduled will be the NAHB Index for the month of July.
What to look for around USD
The recovery in DXY already challenges the key 93.00 barrier, mainly sustained by the resumption of the risk aversion. The positive stance in the index, in the meantime, remains underpinned by the solid pace of the economic recovery, higher-than-expected inflation figures and rising rumours of rate hikes/QE tapering earlier than anticipated.
Key events in the US this week: NAHB Index (Monday) – Building Permits, Housing Starts (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Existing Home Sales (Thursday) – Flash July Manufacturing/Services PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.21% at 92.90 and a breakout of 92.93 (monthly high Jul.19) would open the door to 93.00 (round level) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 92.00 (monthly low Jul.6) followed by 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) and then 91.37 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips under 1.18 as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, extending its gains as worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain weigh on the market mood.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.