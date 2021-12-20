US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls brace for fresh 2021 high

- DXY crossed monthly horizontal resistance, firmer of late.
- Sustained trading beyond key SMAs, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- Multiple bottoms around 95.85 add to the downside filters.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer, keeping Friday’s bullish breakout of monthly resistance near 96.70 during Monday’s Asian session.
In addition to the previous resistance breakout, bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI line, not overbought, also signal the greenback gauge’s further advances.
However, the 96.80 and the 97.00 levels may offer intermediate halts during the quote’s anticipated rally towards the 97.55 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 09-30 moves.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback remains elusive until the quote stays beyond the resistance-turned-support near 96.60, a break of which will direct DXY towards a 100-SMA level of 96.25.
It should be noted, however, that a horizontal line from December 08 and 200-SMA, respectively near 95.85 and 95.70, will test the US Dollar Index bears afterward.
To sum up, DXY crossed the key hurdle to refresh the yearly top but further gains need validation.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|96.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.29
|Daily SMA50
|95.14
|Daily SMA100
|94.08
|Daily SMA200
|92.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.68
|Previous Daily Low
|95.88
|Previous Weekly High
|96.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.85
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
