US Dollar Index finds footing in Thursday backslide but still lower on the day

DXY is softly lower on Thursday after US data comes in mixed.

Losses remain limited as Greenback keeps downside contained.

Investors pivot to Friday’s key US inflation print.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) showed the Greenback giving a mixed performance on Thursday, testing into the low side after a mixed bag of US data figures but finding enough footing to limit losses. The US Dollar is mixed across the major currencies board, down a thin quarter of a percent against the Euro (EUR) and up a scant sixth of a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF).

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 21 were better than expected, with 233K new jobless benefits seekers compared to the forecasted 236K, and slightly down from the previous week’s 238K. The four-week average for Initial Jobless Claims increased to 236K, but this still remains below the running average.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) met expectations on Thursday, with a slight revision to 1.4% from the initial reading of 1.3%. Additionally, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures for the first quarter rose slightly to 3.7% quarter-on-quarter, versus the forecasted 3.6%. Following Thursday's market close, the upcoming Presidential debate will attract attention as investors anticipate possible policy hints from the candidates.

On Friday, the US PCE Price Index inflation print will be the week's focal data point, as investors hope for continued cooling in US inflation numbers to potentially influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decisions on rate cuts. Currently, core PCE Price Index inflation is forecasted to decrease to 0.1% month-on-month in May from 0.2%.

DXY technical outlook

Thursday’s limited downside leaves the Dollar Index still holding onto a near-term bullish stance, with the DXY trading on the north side of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 105.58. The DXY hit a two-month peak this week, clipping above 106.10 as the Greenback basket follows a rough channel higher.

DXY hourly chart

DXY daily chart