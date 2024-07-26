US Dollar Index edges lower to near 104.20 after mix US PCE Inflation release

The US Dollar drops as steady US core PCE inflation growth appears insufficient to impact firm Fed rate-cut bets.

The Fed is widely anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged next week.

Fed officials’ confidence over inflation returning to 2% path has improved.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls slightly to near 104.20 in Friday’s New York session after the United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) report for June. 10-year US Treasury yields tumble to 4.20%.

The report showed that annual core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy items, grew steadily by 2.6%, while economists anticipated a deceleration to 2.5%. The month-on-month core PCE inflation rose at a higher pace of 0.2% from expectations and the former release of 0.1%. Though the core PCE data, which is a Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, turned out sticky, it is insufficient to dampen market expectations that the central bank will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting and will cut them twice this year.

Meanwhile, annual PCE inflation decelerated expectedly to 2.5% from the former release of 2.6%.

Going forward, the next trigger for the US Dollar will be the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep interest rates at their current levels. Investors will look cues for whether the Fed has confidence in current rate-cut speculation.

Fed policymakers have acknowledged that price pressures have returned to their path towards bank’s target of 2%. Their confidence in resumption in the disinflation process scaled after back-to-back decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports for last two months. However, officials hesitate to endorse rate cuts as the battle against stubborn inflation is far from over.