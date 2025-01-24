US Dollar Index (DXY) slides to mid-107.00s, fresh monthly low on Trump's tariff remarks

- USD attracts sellers for the second straight day amid bets for additional rate cuts by the Fed.
- Trump says he would rather not impose tariffs on China, triggering a fall in the US bond yields.
- The hawkish BoJ-inspired rally in the JPY contributes to the offered tone surrounding the buck.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drifts lower for the second straight day and drops to a fresh monthly low during the Asian session on Friday. The index is currently placed around the 107.80 region, down nearly 0.35% for the day, and remains on track to register losses for the second consecutive week.
The markets have been pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice this year in the wake of signs of inflationary pressures in the US. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump, speaking remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said on Thursday that he will apply pressure to bring down interest rates. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining the USD.
Meanwhile, Trump said earlier this Friday that his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was friendly and that he could reach a trade deal with China and would rather not use tariffs. This eases worries that Trump's protectionist policies could boost inflation and supports prospects for further policy easing by the Fed, triggering a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and weighing on the buck.
Furthermore, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish rate hike provides a strong boost to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts additional pressure on the buck. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further dents the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contributes to the intraday slide. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash US PMIs for a fresh impetus later during the US session.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.32%
|-0.32%
|-0.51%
|-0.26%
|-0.50%
|-0.54%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.32%
|-0.01%
|-0.19%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.22%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.32%
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|0.07%
|-0.18%
|-0.22%
|0.13%
|JPY
|0.51%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.30%
|CAD
|0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.28%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|0.27%
|NZD
|0.54%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|0.04%
|0.34%
|CHF
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.30%
|-0.07%
|-0.27%
|-0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0450 on the road to recovery, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0450 in the early European session on Friday, bolstered by renewed US Dollar weakness. The preliminary reading of the HCOB Purchasing Managers Index for January from the Eurozone and Germany now remains in focus.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 155.50 after BoJ's hawkish rate hike
USD/JPY is posting sizeable losses while below 155.50 in early Europe on Friday. The pair remains heavy after the Bank of Japan's rate hike to 0.50%. Higher inflation forecasts by the BoJ signals further rate hikes in the offing, lending support to the Japanese Yen ahead of Governor Ueda's presser.
Gold price bulls retain control near multi-month peak amid Fed rate cut bets
Gold price catches fresh bids on Friday and builds on over a one-month-old uptrend. Worries about a fresh wave of global trade wars underpin the safe-haven commodity. Bets for more Fed rate cuts weigh on the USD and further benefit the XAU/USD pair.
Ripple's XRP faces risk of 20% drawdown as short-term holders show signs of weakness
XRP investors realized over $500 million in profits in the past 48 hours. Short-term holders are responsible for most of the selling activity following CME's clarification on XRP futures.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.