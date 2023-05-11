US Dollar Index: Debt ceiling woes, bank fears favor DXY bulls near 102.00, more US inflation clues eyed

- US Dollar Index marked two-day winning streak to eye first weekly gain in three, grinds higher of late.
- Sour sentiment, hawkish Fed talks underpins US Dollar demand despite mixed statistics.
- US CPI, PPI came in unimpressive, Jobless Claims jumps to the highest since October 2021.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, UoM Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed for clear directions, risk catalysts are the key.
US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher past 102.00 as the greenback bulls brace for the first weekly gain in three during early Friday. In doing so, the US Dollar’s gauge versus the six major currencies pays little heed to the mixed US data while cheering the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) signals and sour sentiment.
The market’s rush toward the US Dollar can be linked to the fears of the US debt ceiling expiry and banking fallouts.
Among the latest negatives on the matter is the postponement of the debt ceiling talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy. The news becomes all the more important and negatively impacts the risk appetite as the US Treasury Department has already signaled the Federal Government’s likely default as soon as June 1 unless the debt ceiling is raised. Also increasing the intensity of the news is the fact that US President Biden is set to attend the G7 meeting in Japan the next week.
It should be noted that Politico came out with the news suggesting that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss the impasse over raising the government debt ceiling with board members of the Bank Policy Institute lobby group, including the CEOs of JPMorgan and Citigroup next week
On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Yellen reiterated her warning that the “US default would threaten US recovery, sparking a global downturn that would set us back much further.” On the same line was Beth Hammack, Chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and Co-Head of Goldman's Global Financing Group, who said recently that a political deadlock over the US debt ceiling poses a "real risk" for the USD.
Talking about the bank fears, Reuters said that around 113 of the largest U.S. lenders will bear the cost of replenishing a deposit insurance fund that was drained of $16 billion by recent bank failures, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which in turn escalate fears of more fallouts in the banking industry.
After a softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI) improved to 0.2% MoM for April versus 0.3% expected and -0.4% prior. More importantly, PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, rose on MoM but eased on YoY. Further, US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 264,000 to push the level to the highest level since October 2021, which in turn escalated the risk-off mood and favored the US Dollar.
However, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned on Thursday that inflation has eased but warned it is above the Fed's 2% target while speaking at the Marquette CEO Town Hall in Michigan.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street edged lower whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields also dropped in the last two consecutive days.
Looking ahead, the DXY traders may seek more clues to defend the latest run-up, which in turn highlights updates on the US debt ceiling and banking fronts. Additionally important will be the preliminary readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for May, as well as the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month.
Also read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood
Technical analysis
Although a daily closing beyond the 21-DMA, around 101.70 by the press time, favors the US Dollar Index (DXY) buyers, a downward-sloping resistance line from early April, close to 102.22 at the latest, restricts short-term upside of the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62%
|Today daily open
|101.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.61
|Daily SMA50
|102.62
|Daily SMA100
|102.99
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.81
|Previous Daily Low
|101.21
|Previous Weekly High
|102.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.03
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempting to correct from US session lows
AUD/USD is flat at around 0.6700 in Tokyo, correcting from the US session lows. In the US data, prices are rising, but more slowly than expected. The PPI data for April increased 0.2% MoM with annual growth now at 2.3% YoY.
EUR/USD bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break
EUR/USD sellers attack the 1.0900 round figure, renewing the intraday low near 1.0910 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. The Euro pair broke a short-term key support confluence to post the biggest daily slump in two weeks the previous day.
Gold appears vulnerable above $2,000 ahead of more US inflation clues
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low near $2,012 amid early Friday in Europe, marking the consecutive third daily loss amid the market’s fears emanating from the US debt ceiling negotiations and banking woes.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Market participants are already curious whether the incumbent CEO will focus on Crypto Twitter and use it as a voice for crypto. The news could be bearish for meme coins, especially DOGE.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the United States (US) will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.