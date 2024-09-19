The US Dollar a touch softer after a volatile ride on the back of the Fed rate decision.

Traders are still not convinced on the US Dollar after Chair Powell’s comments.

The US Dollar Index trades back into its tight bandwidth range after a very brief breakout.

The US Dollar (USD) trades marginally softer at levels where it was ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting during the European trading session on Thursday. Traders quickly pared back initial losses on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a 50-basis-point (bps) rate cut would not be the new normal, although the Greenback is retreating further this Thursday. Going forward, it looks like economic data ahead of each rate decision will determine the size of the cut, if any, an assumption that was perceived as rather hawkish by markets.

On the economic data front, traders can get their hands dirty already with the weekly Jobless Claims, particularly because Powell reiterated that the labor market is important for the Fed’s dual mandate. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will also be published, giving markets some more insights on how the manufacturing side of the economy is holding up.

Daily digest market movers: Jobless Claims not move needle this Thursday

Quick summary of the overnight Fed rate decision: A 50-basis-point rate cut was given with another 50 basis points decline expected for the remainder of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that 50-basis-point cuts will not be the new normal and that the Fed will remain data-dependent in order to assess which rate cut size is appropriate for the upcoming meeting.

The Bank of England (BoE) has kept its interest rate unchanged at 5%, with a vote split 8 to 1 with one member asking to cut rates. Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE will reduce rates gradually over time.

At 12:30 GMT, the weekly Jobless Claims are due. Initial Claims should remain stable at 230,000. Continuing Claims were previously at 1.85 million, with no forecast available for this week’s number.

In the slew of that Jobless data, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will come out. A reading of -1 is expected, which is above the -7 from August.

At 14:00 GMT, Existing Home Sales for August are due, with a small decline to 3.90 million units against 3.95 million in July.

Equity markets are having a field day on the back of the Fed rate decision. In Japan, both the Nikkei and the Topix closed off over 2% higher. European indices are following suit by over 1% in the green and US futures are seeing the Nasdaq outperform by 2% while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones follow by nearly 1.5% positive.

The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 65.0% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the next Fed meeting on November 7. The remaining 35.0% is pricing in another 50-basis-point rate cut.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.71%, higher from Wednesday and further off the 15-month low of 3.60%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: It was already priced in

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is back in its range after a very brief field trip lower, outside of that bandwidth that is determining the DXY moves for the past few weeks. With this Fed rate cut and projections for this year, a gradual further easing of the Greenback should play out. Expect pressure to build up again on the lower end of the bandwidth, which could be snapped if economic data deteriorates and leads the Fed towards another 50-basis-point rate cut in November.

The upper level of the recent range remains 101.90. Further up, the index could go to 103.18, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.74 on the way. The next tranche up is very misty, with the 200-day SMA and the 100-day SMA at 103.79, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.

On the downside, 100.62 (the low from December 28, 2023) has been broken overnight, though was unable to get a daily close below it. Should it happen, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the next level to look out for. If that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart