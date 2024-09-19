- The US Dollar a touch softer after a volatile ride on the back of the Fed rate decision.
- Traders are still not convinced on the US Dollar after Chair Powell’s comments.
- The US Dollar Index trades back into its tight bandwidth range after a very brief breakout.
The US Dollar (USD) trades marginally softer at levels where it was ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting during the European trading session on Thursday. Traders quickly pared back initial losses on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that a 50-basis-point (bps) rate cut would not be the new normal, although the Greenback is retreating further this Thursday. Going forward, it looks like economic data ahead of each rate decision will determine the size of the cut, if any, an assumption that was perceived as rather hawkish by markets.
On the economic data front, traders can get their hands dirty already with the weekly Jobless Claims, particularly because Powell reiterated that the labor market is important for the Fed’s dual mandate. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will also be published, giving markets some more insights on how the manufacturing side of the economy is holding up.
Daily digest market movers: Jobless Claims not move needle this Thursday
- Quick summary of the overnight Fed rate decision: A 50-basis-point rate cut was given with another 50 basis points decline expected for the remainder of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that 50-basis-point cuts will not be the new normal and that the Fed will remain data-dependent in order to assess which rate cut size is appropriate for the upcoming meeting.
- The Bank of England (BoE) has kept its interest rate unchanged at 5%, with a vote split 8 to 1 with one member asking to cut rates. Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE will reduce rates gradually over time.
- At 12:30 GMT, the weekly Jobless Claims are due. Initial Claims should remain stable at 230,000. Continuing Claims were previously at 1.85 million, with no forecast available for this week’s number.
- In the slew of that Jobless data, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will come out. A reading of -1 is expected, which is above the -7 from August.
- At 14:00 GMT, Existing Home Sales for August are due, with a small decline to 3.90 million units against 3.95 million in July.
- Equity markets are having a field day on the back of the Fed rate decision. In Japan, both the Nikkei and the Topix closed off over 2% higher. European indices are following suit by over 1% in the green and US futures are seeing the Nasdaq outperform by 2% while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones follow by nearly 1.5% positive.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 65.0% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the next Fed meeting on November 7. The remaining 35.0% is pricing in another 50-basis-point rate cut.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.71%, higher from Wednesday and further off the 15-month low of 3.60%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: It was already priced in
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is back in its range after a very brief field trip lower, outside of that bandwidth that is determining the DXY moves for the past few weeks. With this Fed rate cut and projections for this year, a gradual further easing of the Greenback should play out. Expect pressure to build up again on the lower end of the bandwidth, which could be snapped if economic data deteriorates and leads the Fed towards another 50-basis-point rate cut in November.
The upper level of the recent range remains 101.90. Further up, the index could go to 103.18, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.74 on the way. The next tranche up is very misty, with the 200-day SMA and the 100-day SMA at 103.79, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.
On the downside, 100.62 (the low from December 28, 2023) has been broken overnight, though was unable to get a daily close below it. Should it happen, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the next level to look out for. If that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to gains below 1.3300 after BoE maintains bank rate at 5%
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory below 1.3300. The Bank of England (BoE) left the policy rate unchanged at 5%, with only one policymaker voting in favor of a 25 bps cut. In the US, weekly Jobless Claims declined to 219K.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD pulls away from the daily high it set near 1.1200 and trades below 1.1150 on Thursday. Although the upbeat data from the US helps the USD limit its losses, improving risk mood supports the pair in the American session.
Gold trades within a touching distance all-time high set at $2,600
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher and trades back in the $2,580s on Thursday after falling to the $2,540s following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates the prior day. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays above 3.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Solana announces details of Seeker, second mobile device after Saga phone
Solana Lab’s second phone, Seeker, is set to launch in 2025. At Token2049, a global conference for crypto, Solana’s General Manager Emmett Hollyer said that the new mobile would be a “rewards magnet” for its users.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.