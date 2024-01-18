Share:

The US Dollar trades sideways while some mild risk on takes over.

Traders look forward to the weekly US Jobless Claims data.

The US Dollar Index failed to close above the important technical level of 103.40.

The US Dollar (USD) trades directionless on Thursday after rallying on Wednesday, when it nearly closed above the very important technical level of 103.40, which aligned with two moving averages. The US Dollar retreated in the last few hours of the US trading session on Wednesday and saw a daily close below the red line. Going forward, from a pure technical perspective, this means that the recent US Dollar rally could be short-lived.

On the economic front, two main elements are key to look out for besides the housing data, which is unlikely to be market moving: The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for January will be crucial to see which way it goes after the recent plunge seen on a similar indicator gauging manufacturing activity in the New York state. A further contraction might trigger a full reversal of the US Dollar strength markets saw this week.

The other indicator to look at are weekly Jobless Claims. Markets could fully erase all the gains the Greenback had this week if Initial Jobless Claims jump further. Should Continuing Claims head above the previous number of 1,886,000, then expect a downward move in the US Dollar.

Daily digest market movers: Jobless to come in

Thursday’s events kicked off with comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic. He said he wants to see more evidence of inflation coming down. Wants to keep higher for longer to avoid having to cut first, and hike afterwards on a monetary policy error.

Housing Starts data will be released at 13:30 GMT, together with Jobless Claims: Monthly Housing Starts for December are seen heading from 1.560 million to 1.426 million. Monthly Building Permits for December are expected to rise from 1.46 million to 1.48 million. Initial Jobless Claims are expected to jump from 202,000 to 207,000. Continuing Jobless Claims are seen rising from 1.834 million to 1.845 million. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for January expected to jump from -10.5 to -7.

The US Treasury will allocate a 4-week bill and a 10-year TIPS near 16:30 GMT and 18:00 GMT.

Equity markets are trying to break the downbeat tone from this week. Asian indexes closed broadly flat, while European equities are trying to tie up with some small gains. US futures are dispersed with the Nasdaq in the green and the Dow Jones in the red.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 97.4% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its January 31 meeting. Around 2.6% expect the first cut already to take place. The more traders reprice cuts to later this year, a small rate hike expectation might come through in the coming days.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note remains steady at 4.08% while the US Dollar Index has retreated a touch.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: US session will have its final say

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was unable to perform the best scenario to enter in a possible more lengthy period of Greenback strength. Although the rally could still turn into a longer uptrend, the fact that the DXY was unable to have a daily close above both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.40means issues ahead. The bulls can still salvage the situation this Thursday or Friday with still a close above the level, and squeeze out the final bearish elements present, before rallying further in the coming days.

The DXY is still trading near the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 103.39 and 103.45. In case the DXY can get through that area again, look for 104.44 as the first resistance level on the upside, in the form of the 100-day SMA. If that gets scattered as well, nothing will hold the DXY from heading to either 105.88 or 107.20, the high of September.

Risk of a bull trap is very much a possibility, where US Dollar bulls were caught buying into the Greenback when it broke above both the 55-day and the 200-day SMA in early Wednesday trading. Price action could decline substantially and force US Dollar bulls to sell their position at a loss. This would see the DXY first drop to 102.60, at the ascending trend line from September. Once threading below it, the downturn is open to head to 102.00.