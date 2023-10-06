- The Greenback holds on to weekly gains despite a three-day losing streak.
- Traders are front running expectations of a weaker US Dollar after the US jobs report as rumours point to a disappointing print.
- US Dollar Index retreats but could still eke out twelfth week of gains.
The US Dollar (USD) sees traders bracing for that final moment that has been keeping every trading desk on edge throughout the week. The monthly US jobs report is due this Friday and will finally confirm or contradict what earlier numbers this week have been suggesting: the US economy and its job market are starting to slow down. There is a very fine nuance here between slowing down instead of contracting: expectations are that numbers will still be positive, pointing to economic growth, though in a less convincing way than previous months.
Expect to see nearly every asset class being locked until 12:30 GMT when the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be released. Markets have already punished the Greenback throughout the week with a less than expected Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) print for the Service sector and a miss on expectations for the ADP jobs number. The last few trading hours will be crucial to see if the US Dollar Index (DXY) can still eke out that twelfth week of gains. The US jobs number could just as easily supply more Greenback weakness and end the DXY winning streak.
Daily digest: US Dollar under pressure
- The entire market is focused on 12:30 GMT. Nonfarm Payrolls for September are expected to head from 187,000 to 170,000. The Average Hourly Earnings monthly print is expected to marginally tick up from 0.2% to 0.3%. The US Unemployment Rate is expected to head from 3.8% to 3.7%.
- The Change in Nonfarm Payrolls has an estimation range from 90,000 to 250,000. So to have a firm market moving number, it either needs to be firmly below 90,000 or higher than 250,000. Everything within the range could mean that market movements remain short-lived and retract just hours after the initial move occurs.
- Equities are near flat with only Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up over 1.5%. All other indices and futures are less than 0.5% in the green or red.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 81.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November. The combination of economic numbers this week has erased nearly every probability of another hike.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield is trading near 4.74% and is off this week’s high from 4.88%.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: End of the line with NFP
The US Dollar sees its engine stuttering: the US economy is starting to show some signs of less growth. In the past week, traders have punished the Greenback three days in a row on disappointing ISM PMI numbers, lower than expected ADP job numbers and rumours that the US Jobs report this Friday might be a big miss. The US Dollar Index is still clinging on to its twelfth straight weekly gain, though any substantial miss in this Friday’s NFP reading might mean the end of the line for the DXY rally.
The US Dollar Index opened around 106.33, though the overheated Relative Strength Index (RSI) is acting as a cap as it trades into an overbought region. With 107.19 – the high of November 30, 2022 – tested on Wednesday, it will be important to see if DXY can get a daily close above that level. If that is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 should be seen as first support. Still, that barrier has just been broken to the upside, so it isn’t likely to be strong. Instead, look for 105.12 to do the trick and keep the DXY above 105.00.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
What are Nonfarm Payrolls?
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions?
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation.
A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work.
The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect the US Dollar?
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower.
NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect Gold?
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa.
Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold.
Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Sometimes Nonfarm Payrolls trigger an opposite reaction than what the market expects. Why is that?
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components.
At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary.
The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
