US Dollar firm, around 93.00 ahead of US PCE

US Dollar firm, around 93.00 ahead of US PCEBy Pablo Piovano
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index, stays on a firm fashion so far today and is currently hovering over the 93.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar focus on US PCE
The index is posting gains for the third consecutive session, coming up from Tuesday’s fresh cycle lows near 91.60 and managing to retake, albeit briefly, the critical 93.00 handle and above earlier in the session.
Positive results from the US docket on Wednesday saw advanced Q2 GDP figures and the ADP report coming in above expectations, lending extra wings to the buck while the renewed and quite strong selling bias in EUR/USD has also collaborated with the recovery.
Ahead in the NA session, personal income/spending, pending home sales, the usual weekly report on the labour market and the more relevant inflation figures tracked by the PCE are all expected to keep the buck in centre stage.
US Dollar relevant levels
As of writing the index is gaining 0.11% at 92.89 and a break above 93.06 (high Aug.31) would target 93.21 (21-day sma) en route to 93.63 (high Aug.23). On the other hand, the next support aligns at 91.62 (2017 low Aug.29) followed by 91.51 (low Jan.15 2015) and finally 90.00 (psychological handle).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.