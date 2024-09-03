The US Dollar trades slightly in the green against almost every major currency.

US markets open up after the Labor Day holiday and gear up for ISM PMI data.

The US Dollar Index has an important resistance level within reach for a breakout.

The US Dollar (USD) trades broadly stable on Tuesday as it officially starts its trading week after US markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day. The Greenback is slightly up against almost every major currency on the quote board, except for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Meanwhile, markets tremble a little bit on the back of news that German car maker Volkswagen is considering closing factories in its home country for the first time ever, which is a massive blow to the German government and the European economy.

Tuesday’s economic calendar features the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing survey for August. Traders will get to see how the US manufacturing sector is holding up. Seeing the recent headlines out of Germany, a clear split between the two nations could drive the DXY higher.

Daily digest market movers: Catching up after the holiday

At 13:45 GMT, S&P Global will release its final Manufacturing number from the Purchasing Managers Index for August. The preliminary reading stood at 48 and it isn’t expected to be revised.

At 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Manufacturing numbers for August:

The headline PMI is expected to head to 47.5 from 46.8.

The Prices Paid component should head to 52.5 from 52.9.

The New Orders index stood at 47.4 in July, and the Employment Index was at 43.4.

Apart from the ISM, the TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) will release its economic Optimism survey for September. The previous reading was at 44.5 with 46.2 expected.

Equities are struggling across the board, with minor losses for all European indices and US futures on the back foot as well.

The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 69.0% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed in September against a 31.0% chance for a 50 bps cut. Another 25 bps cut (if September is a 25 bps cut) is expected in November by 49.9%, while there is a 41.5% chance that rates will be 75 bps (25 bps + 50 bps) below the current levels and an 8.6% probability of rates being 100 (25 bps + 75 bps) basis points lower.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.90%, slightly down on the day after opening at 3.93%.

Economic Indicator ISM Manufacturing PMI The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the US manufacturing sector. The indicator is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). A reading below 50 signals that factory activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD. Read more. Next release: Tue Sep 03, 2024 14:00 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 47.5 Previous: 46.8 Source: Institute for Supply Management Why it matters to traders? The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides a reliable outlook on the state of the US manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 suggests that the business activity expanded during the survey period and vice versa. PMIs are considered to be leading indicators and could signal a shift in the economic cycle. Stronger-than-expected prints usually have a positive impact on the USD. In addition to the headline PMI, the Employment Index and the Prices Paid Index numbers are watched closely as they shine a light on the labour market and inflation.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Next step

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is at a crossroads this Tuesday, when the ISM numbers might be moving the DXY either above a pivotal resistance or trigger a firm rejection and send it back down. Expect to see a very whipsaw DXY on the charts this week with nearly every trading day bearing substantial economic data points.

Looking up, 101.90 is very close and could easily be broken should ISM come in stronger. A steep 2% uprising would be needed to get the index to 103.18. A very heavy resistance level near 104.00 not only holds a pivotal technical value, but it also bears the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the second heavyweight to cap price action.

On the downside, 100.62 (the low from December 28) holds as support, although it looks rather feeble. Should it break, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58 will be the ultimate level to look out for. Once that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart