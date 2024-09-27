The US Dollar trades in the green across the board, although with minor gains.

All eyes are on the last data point for this week, the PCE inflation gauge.

The US Dollar Index consolidates and pops back in September’s range.

The US Dollar (USD) trades flat to marginally higher on Friday, with traders looking forward to the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for August. The PCE is the Federal Reserve‘s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge in order to determine how their policy rate impacts inflation. With the data-driven decision-making approach for the upcoming policy rate decision in November, the PCE reading can and could be market-moving in case it prints out of consensus.

On the economic data front, looking back to Thursday, it was a very disappointing day with no Fed comment or data point being able to move the needle substantially for the DXY. With only one trading day left, it will either be the PCE number or the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading that might stir up things.

Daily digest market movers: PCE last man standing

At 12:30 GMT, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for August will be released: Monthly headline PCE is expected to ease to 0.1% from 0.2% previously. Monthly core PCE is expected to grow steadily by 0.2%. Yearly headline PCE is expected to grow by 2.3% following the 2.5% increase in July. Yearly core PCE is expected to increase by 2.7% after a reading of 2.6% the month before. Personal Income should rise by 0.4%, coming from 0.3% in July. Personal Spending is expected to fall by 0.2% to 0.3%, coming from 0.5%.

At 14:00 GMT, the University of Michigan will release its final reading for September: Consumer Sentiment should tick up to 69.3, from 69.0 in the first reading. The 5-year inflation expectation rate is expected to remain stable at 3.1%.

Asian equity markets are closing the week with a bang as China heads into the Golden Week on a high note. US futures are flat, while European equities are mildly in the green.

The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 51.3% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the next Fed meeting on November 7, while 48.7% is pricing in another 50-basis-point rate cut.

The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.79%, looking to test the three-week high at 3.81%

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Markets backtracking

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hesitant, with the CME Fedwatch tool back at nearly even odds for either a 25 or a 50 basis point rate cut in November. The constant switching between the two possibilities is moving the DXY in a very tight range. A substantial move is needed, and with very small expectations for the PCE number on Friday, it does not look that it will be an eventful Friday.

The upper level of the September range remains at 101.90. Further up, the index could go to 103.18, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 102.30 along the way. The next tranche up is very misty, with the 100-day SMA at 103.52 and the 200-day SMA at 103.75, just ahead of the big 104.00 round level.

On the downside, 100.22 (the September 18 low) is the first support, and a break could point to more weakness ahead. Should that take place, the low from July 14, 2023, at 99.58, will be the next level to look out for. If that level gives way, early levels from 2023 are coming in near 97.73.