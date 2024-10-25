- The US Dollar in tight range following a pause in this week’s rally.
- Traders on edge over the release of Durable Goods orders data amidst US presidential election uncertainty.
- The US Dollar index hovers around 104.00, looking for support.
The US Dollar (USD) consolidates on Friday after a small retreat a day earlier, but looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains ahead of the release of the US Durable Goods data. In what otherwise was a steep rally this week, Thursday was a bit of a profit-taking day for King Dollar. Uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election re-emerges after taking a step back on Thursday, with polls highlighting a very tight presidential race.
The US economic calendar is facing two main events this Friday. The first will be the US Durable Goods Orders release for September. The second, and to close off the week,, the University of Michigan will release its final reading for October’s Consumer Sentiment data.
Daily digest market movers: Where to go before the weekend
- This Friday’s data calendar kicks off at 12:30 GMT with the Durable Goods release for September:
- Durable Goods Orders are expected to contract by 1% after remaining broadlu unchanged a month earlier.
- Durable Goods without Transportation should contract by 0.1% against the increase of 0.5% previously.
- Any revisions from the previous month might be more market-moving than the fresh number.
- Closing off this Friday at 14:00 GMT, The University of Michigan will release its final reading for October. Consumer Sentiment is expected to tick up marginally to 69.0 from the preliminary reading of 68.9. The 5-year inflation expectations are expected to remain unchanged at 3%.
- At 15:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participates in a conversation about the Fed’s efforts to create an economy that works for everyone at the Mass Black Expo in Boston.
- Equities are opening a touch softer this Friday, with European indices under pressure from disappointing earnings. US Futures are still looking for direction.
- The CME FedWatch Tool is backing a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut with a 97% probability against a 3% chance of no rate cut for the upcoming Fed meeting on November 7.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 4.18%, down from the high of 4.24% seen Wednesday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The close will be important again
The rally in the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing a crucial moment to confirm if it has more room to go. Support at 104.00 is being tested, and the close at the end of the US trading session will be vital. A close above 104.00 could see the DXY rally further towards 105.00 with US presidential election uncertainties picking up steam next week.
The DXY has broken above 104.00 and it is in an empty area that could quickly see 105.00 emerge as the first cap on the upside. Once above that level, watch out for the pivotal 105.53 (April 11 high) and 105.89 (May 2 high). Ultimately, 106.52 (double top from April) or even 107.35 (October 3, 2023, high) could show sharp resistance and selling pressure due to profit taking.
On the downside, the 200-day SMA at 103.81 emerges as a very strong support. Look out for false breaks, and consider waiting for a daily close below that level when reassessing if there will be more downside for the DXY. The next big support is double, with the 100-day SMA at 103.19 and the pivotal 103.18 level (March 12 high). If that level breaks, a big gap lower would open toward the 101.90 support zone, with the 55-day SMA at 101.93.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 after German data
EUR/USD trades with caution above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday, albeit it lacks any follow-through selling. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar uptick and a sluggish market mood. The upbeat German IFO survey failed to inspire Euro buyers.
GBP/USD regains traction toward 1.3000 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising back toward 1.3000 in Friday's European trading, having found fresh demand near 1.2950. The pair resumes the previous rebound amid a steady US Dollar. However, the further upside appears elusive, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the US data.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid modest USD strength, downside seems protected
Gold price meets with some supply on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's gains amid the emergence of US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, bolstered by expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH declines below $2,500 as demand fades
Ethereum price is nearing its daily support level of $2,461; a firm close below this level would suggest a decline ahead. Coinbase Premium Index shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels.
ECB comments suggest there’s a new rush towards neutral rates
The ECB has made a remarkable U-turn recently. Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.