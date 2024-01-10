- The US Dollar freezes ahead of Thursday's big data dump.
- Traders are on the lookout for any guidance from Fed’s Williams.
- The US Dollar Index remains above 102.00, clinging on to weekly gains.
The US Dollar (USD) trades in a tight range with markets fretting over the upcoming US inflation numbers. Traders will want to stay out of the market ahead of the main event on Thursday when the US inflation will be printed in the form of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers. Expectations have never been higher as another slowdown in the numbers will make the Federal Reserve (Fed) more likely to cut interest rates sooner, rather than later, and vice versa.
On the economic front, rather a light calendar with the only notable point the upcoming speech from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams. Known to be a very neutral person, in regards to his stance at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), any hawkish or dovish comments could trigger a market reaction. He is due to speak near 20:15 GMT this Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: CPI runup turns into NFP moment
- At 12:00 GMT, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has released its weekly Mortgage Applications number. The last week of December registered -10.7% with a positive 9.9% for the first week of January.
- Near 15:00 US Wholesale Inventories are due to be released. Expectation is a steady -0.2% for November.
- The US Treasury is heading to markets yet again, for a 10-Year Note Auction near 18:00 GMT.
- Main event for this Wednesday will take place around 20:15 GMT with a speech from New York Fed member John Williams.
- Equity markets are mixed again on Wednesday, with Japan soaring further while its Nikkei prints new all-time highs. China is coming off worse with negative results while traders await further stimulus packages from the Chinese government before buying into Chinese equities. European and US equities are in the green, overall near 0.50%.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 95.3% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its January 31 meeting. Around 4.7% expect the first cut already to take place.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note holds near 4%, with pressure building for rates to decline. This could mean that the US Dollar is set to weaken soon.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: You can hear a needle drop
The US Dollar is coming to a halt after printing a nice profit on Tuesday, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). While those gains are reversing again this Wednesday, it is becoming clear that the DXY will go nowhere until the main event of this week, the US CPI print on Thursday. No big waves are expected this Wednesday, unless a catalyst pops up and shakes the tree by surprise.
The first level to watch on the upside is 103.00, which falls nearly in line with the trend line from the top of October 3 and December 8. If broken and closed above, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.43 comes into play. The 104.00 level might be too far off, with 103.78 (55-day SMA) coming in as the next resistance.
To the downside, a rejection by the descending trendline will give fuel to Greenback bears leading to a further downturn. The line in the sand here is 101.74, the floor which held halfway through December before breaking down in the last two weeks. In case the DXY snaps this level, expect to see a test at the low near 100.80.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to near 1.0950 as sentiment improves
EUR/USD is back on the bids, trading close to 1.0950 heading into the American session on Wednesday. The pair finds support from a recovery in risk sentiment and the modest pullback seen in US Treasury bond yields that weigh on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 amid risk reset, awaits Bailey
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday. An improvement in the market mood and renewed US Dollar weakness underpin the pair ahead of BoE Governor Bailey's testimony.
Gold rebounds above $2,030 in choppy session
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After falling toward earlier in the day, XAU/USD regained its traction and climbed above $2,030. The benchmark 10-year US yield holds steady at around 4% and limits the pair's action.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.