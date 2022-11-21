- US Dollar bulls emerge at key support and eye a 50% mean reversion.
- Risk-off tones are benefiting the safe haven US Dollar ahead of key data and FOMC minutes.
The US Dollar, as measured by the DXY index, is up 0.85% at the time of writing. The index, which measures the US Dollar vs. a basket of currencies, is correcting a small portion of the November sell-off and is on track for a break above 108 the figure having made a high of 107.993 so far. The catalyst for the move can be partly put down to a risk-off start to the week due to fresh COVID-19 curbs in China that have fuelled worries over the global economic outlook.
Boosting the US Dollar, the new cases and warnings by health officials to the government have cast doubt on hopes that the government could soon ease its tough restrictions.
The rebound in the greenback follows the sharp selloff over the last few weeks that saw the Dollar Index DXY fall by as much as 4.7% in November. Speculators’ net long USD index positions have declined in a moderate fashion at the same time a drop occurred in the spot market that followed the softer-than-expected print for US CPI inflation data. Additionally, net EUR long positions continued to grow and are now three times larger than their levels in mid-October. This gives room for corrections in the euro that support the prospects of a recovery in the US Dollar that remains up 12% for the year.
FOMC minutes eyed
For the week ahead, the Fed minutes will shed light on the FOMC's deliberations regarding the expected downshift in the pace of rate increases. ''With that said, policymakers will also emphasize that the terminal rate is likely edging higher vs prior expectations as the labor market remains overly tight. In terms of the data, we look for the mfg PMI to recede modestly, staying above the 50 level in November,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
US Dollar technical analysis
The DXY index has started to correct the prior bearish daily impulse and is headed towards a 50% mean reversion of the last leg of the M-formation. If, however, the resistance of the counter-trendline and neckline of the M-pattern hold, the downside will remain in focus and a test of 104.70 could play out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold extends slide amid demand for safety
Gold kept shedding on Monday, now trading at fresh 2-week lows. The USD surged against all of its major rivals amid a souring market mood. XAUUSD gains bearish momentum, critical Fibonacci support at $1,720.75.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.