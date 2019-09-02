UK’s Williamson: PM Boris Johnson is not considering calling an election - ITV

UK Education Minister Williamson is out on the wires now, via ITV, calming fears over a probable UK election.

Key Quotes:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not considering calling an election. Conservative lawmaker who votes against the government would undermine PM Johnson’s negotiating position. It would be right to deselect conservative lawmakers who vote against the government.

“Over the weekend British PM Johnson escalated the civil war in his party, threatening to strip Conservative rebels of their party membership should they fail to back him in a key Brexit vote on Tuesday. The move on balance increases the likelihood of new elections,” Danske Bank analysts noted.

The pound is seen gaining some upside momentum on Williamson’s comments, as GBP/USD flirts with daily tops near 1.2165 region.