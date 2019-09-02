Brexit: Not impossible that UK could call an election within a matter of days – BBC

Reuters reports the latest comments by the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, as she predicts the UK snap election in the coming days.

Key Quotes:

"A prime minister ready to give up his tiny working majority sounds like a prime minister ready to call an election, if needs be."

"It is far from inevitable, but it's not impossible that, within a matter of days, we could all be asked to go to the polls again."

The Cable trade sidelined above the 1.2150 level, as markets remain wary about the Court hearings to stop PM Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament and as the UK Parliament reconvenes this week.