UK's Raab: Ready to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal with Australia

Ahead of a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, in Canberra on Thursday, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain is prepared to discuss an early trade deal with Payne.

Key Quotes:

Australia is a natural partner and we are ready to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal. We have a multi-billion-pound trade relationship with investment in both directions supporting jobs and growth in both economies. The scope for win-win is huge. Hopes Australia will be part of first wave of free trade deals.

Separately, the Australian Foreign Minister said that he is very confident that Australia can negotiate a positive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK.

Raab is on a visit to Australia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia over the next few days, in an effort to seek free trade deals now that the UK has left the European Union (EU).