UK’s NIESR: Plan to double economic growth unlikely to succeed

The UK think tank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) showed in its latest report on Thursday, there is only about 20% probability of the UK economic growth doubling its pace of expansion, in the face of the country’s chronic run of poor productivity.
Key Findings:
Javid has said he wants to raise the underlying pace of economic growth to around 2.75% a year, a rate last achieved in 2006.
NIESR said such an acceleration would be difficult.
His plans to raise annual public investment by 20 billion pounds ($26 billion) were likely to boost the level of economic output and productivity by just 0.4%, and only after more than a decade.
Arno Hantzsche, Principal Economist at NIESR, noted: “The chancellor’s aim of raising growth towards the post-war average - nearly 3% - is quite unrealistic.”
Meanwhile, NIESR director Jagjit Chadha said: “A hurried fiscal boost we think may be stymied by a lack of current capacity in the economy, or possibly by creating unrealistic short-term expectations about the extent to which that can quickly bring about an acceleration of living standards.”
FX Implications:
Following Wednesday’s volatile trading session, the GBP/USD pair sees quiet Asian trading so far, although the bears remain in control.
At the press time, the cable drops 0.13% to trade near 1.2985 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls again fail to keep gains above key Fibonacci level
AUD/USD is struggling to establish a strong foothold above the 23.6% Fibonacci hurdle of 0.6758. The repeated rejection above key Fibonacci level has weakened the immediate bullish case put forward by the bullish inverted hammer reversal confirmed on Feb. 4.
USD/JPY: Bulls in charge, seeking 110 handle as risk sentiment improves
USD/JPY is trading on the bid, although capped below the 110 handle as traders await the US NFP at the end of the week for further evidence of a hotter economic performance. USD was a top performer with a rise in Treasury yields and firmer US data.
ADP Payrolls and ISM show healthy US economy
Employment started the year with a bang as the first major jobs report nearly doubled its forecast and confidence in the dominant service sector rose to its best level since August.
WTI rises above $52 as bulls ignore uptick in US oil inventories
WTI oil is extending overnight gains despite the uptick in the US oil inventories. At press time, the black gold is trading near $51.80, representing a 2 percent gains on the day, having hit a high of $52.16 a few minutes ago.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.